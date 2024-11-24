Could Aaron Rodgers follow Tom Brady into $375,000,000 career? Report details Jets QB’s plans

Aaron Rodgers made it clear last offseason that he intends to add another Super Bowl win to his resume before calling it a day on his Hall of Fame career. But the quarterback is turning 41 and has likely pondered about life after retirement from playing in the NFL.

The veteran is one of the smartest players in the league, evidenced by his penchant for catching opposing defenses with too many men on the field and drawing them offside with his fake snap counts. His innate ability to read the game would translate well as a broadcaster, prompting speculation about whether he'd be interested in following Tom Brady's footsteps and becoming a commentator.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion's $375 million contract with Fox suggests Rodgers too could land a lucrative deal to become an analyst. He has already showcased his interest in talking about the league with his weekly appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show." Perhaps he could make it a full-time gig after hanging up his cleats.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As interesting as it would be, Rodgers reportedly isn't keen on it. According to a Daily Mail source, the quarterback expects to receive offers to join a broadcast booth, but he'd turn them down.

“After his playing career ends, he will be asked to be a TV analyst and commentator but that isn’t something Aaron is very interested in doing.” - A source told Daily Mail.

While it's impossible to predict whether he'd stick to his guns in the future, as things stand, the four-time MVP won't be calling any games after calling it a day on his career.

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring?

Broadcasting is a no-go for Aaron Rodgers, but he will have to find a new job soon. Per 'The Athletic's' Dianna Russini, the New York Jets, who are on a bye this week, are reportedly planning on placing the veteran quarterback on the Injured Reserve list or benching him for the remainder of the season.

The team will move on from him in the offseason but could release him as early as next week. However, his impending exit from the Jets won't affect his desire to play in 2025. He has no intention of retiring and is planning on taking his talents elsewhere whenever the Jets part ways with him.

Expand Tweet

It's unclear whether any team would take on a 41-year-old quarterback who missed his age-39 season due to an Achilles injury and has not played well in his age-40 season. Perhaps a team that's a quarterback away from contending would overlook that and sign Rodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.