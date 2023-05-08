Andrew Luck will perhaps go down as one of the NFL's biggest what-ifs. The former Indianapolis Colts star was destined for success the moment he was drafted first overall by the franchise.

With four Pro Bowl nods in just seven seasons, Luck definitely displayed the attributes that made the Colts choose him over Peyton Manning. But as luck would have it, Luck's career would be cut short due to a series of serious injuries.

Since he retired in 2019, numerous media outlets have speculated about the former Colts star potentially returning to the franchise as their starting QB. A recent report though claims that the Washington Commanders too tried to convince the QB to come out of retirement and suit up for them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay If any NFL Team,attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)… to play for their Franchise - it would be a clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy. If any NFL Team,attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)… to play for their Franchise - it would be a clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy.

Jim Irsay wasn't too impressed upon hearing this news. The Colts owner issued a warning aimed at the Commanders claiming that their actions could violate the league’s tampering policy. Responding to Irsay's tweet Stephen Holder of ESPN said:

"This is a reference to a mention of the Commanders reaching out in 2022 to a third party to assess Andrew Luck’s interest in coming out of retirement, per John Keim. It obviously went nowhere. He’s done playing. But the Colts own his rights and might pursue it, I’m told."

He further went on to claim in his report that the Colts are looking to dig deeper and know "learn more about what exactly transpired and whether any tampering occurred."

If the tampering charges are indeed true, then it could spell more trouble for the perpetually dysfunctional franchise. With reports of a sale still looming on the horizon, Dan Snyder's team will hope to avoid any more legal trouble.

Commanders sale hangs in the balance despite interest from numerous suitors

News about Dan Snyder looking to potentially sell the Commanders first floated about earlier in the year. Since then, multiple suitors have emerged to potentially seal the deal.

Months on and the sale is yet to be finalized. As per a report by Forbes, no one who’s offered to buy the NFL franchise based out of the capital is individually rich enough to finance the deal.

The one deal that garnered the most attention was that of a consortium led by Josh Harris. Though the group is reportedly willing to pay up $5.8 billion the number of limited partners involved in the deal is reportedly causing a stumbling block.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes