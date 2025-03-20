“Could be a guy that's got a real chance in the NFL” - Ex-NFL QB delivers verdict on Jalen Milroe ahead of 2025 draft

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel believes Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe is an intriguing draft prospect.

Ad

Milroe is expected to be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Crimson Tide quarterback has been knocked for his throwing ability and small hands. However, he is a freak athlete and a great dual-threat quarterback, as his running ability is stellar.

With that, Daniel thinks if Milroe can get into the right system with the right coaches, he can thrive in the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Jalen Milroe is a seriously intriguing prospect in the 3rd-4th rounds. If you think you can fine tune his footwork & delivery, could be a guy that's got a real chance in the NFL," Daniel wrote.

Daniel said Milroe needs to work on his footwork and delivery, and if he does, he could be a solid NFL quarterback. Daniel's comments also mirror those of Robert Griffin III who thinks with the right system Milroe can have success.

Ad

"Jalen Milroe blazes to a 4.37 in the 40 yard dash. He is this draft classes’ Justin Fields. In the right situation and with the right pieces around him, he possesses ELITE traits that no other QB in this draft class has. Ceiling for him is Jalen Hurts," Griffin III wrote on X.

Milroe went 205-for-319 for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with the Crimson Tide in 2024. He also rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on 168 carries.

Ad

Jalen Milroe is fine being underrated ahead of the NFL Draft

Entering the NFL Draft, Jalen Milroe is considered to be a fringe NFL quarterback.

Milroe is likely to be a Day 3 pick as he has plenty of questions around him, but he said he is fine being overlooked and underrated.

“I’m cool with being underrated," Milroe said at the combine, via SI. "I play in the hardest conference in the country. I played against the number one team in the country, the number one defense in the country.

Ad

"So, if I lack knowledge, I wouldn’t be able to win big games. And 2023, my first year starting, I didn’t lose a SEC game and was playing a lot of different defenses, a lot of things that was unraveled when it came to the game planning and a lot of things I pour into that people don’t see.”

Milroe is ranked as Mel Kiper Jr.'s seventh-best quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!