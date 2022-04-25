"Could happen this year" - NFL analyst believes one reason could prompt Tom Brady to retire

After Tom Brady announced his retirement, the rest of the NFL let out a collective sigh of relief. Finally, 31 other teams and their quarterbacks would have a better chance at winning a Super Bowl. That all went away when the seven-time Super Bowl champ decided he wasn’t finished with football after all.

Myles Simmons @MylesASimmons Had something to say. Grateful to have a place where I could say it. wp.me/pbBqYq-c3oM Had something to say. Grateful to have a place where I could say it. wp.me/pbBqYq-c3oM

NFL content creator Myles Simmons joined NFL Pro Talk PM to discuss what exactly could force a permanent retirement for Brady. During the interview, Simmons pointed to a decline in the quarterback's abilities, similar to Peyton Manning’s noticeable decline in 2014.

"And so it's just one of those things where, like, we're gonna know, when Tom Brady is not the same guy. And just to this point, the only time he's really kind of looked like that was in 2019, with the Patriots, but I think now we all have realized that that was more of a Patriots thing than it was a Tom Brady thing, right. I mean, the Patriots, in the last couple of years, they've gone, you know, a little bit like this up and down."

Simmons went on to say,

"And they seem to be on the right trajectory now with Mac Jones behind center, but like the Patriots in 2020, were not great. And that was part of the product of not being great in 2019. So I don't really know what Brady is going to do. But I just know that like, there are two things undefeated in this world, and one of them is Father Time. And so at some point, Father Time is going to come for Tom Brady, and I don't know when it is, but it could be in this year."

Tom Brady continues to evade Father Time while the debate rages on about when the Bucs QB will finally start to show signs of slowing down.

Simmons also pointed to Brady's age, citing that, by the time the 2023 season comes around and his contract is up with the Bucs, Brady will be 46 years old. And the idea of Brady moving to the Miami Dolphins to replace young QB Tua Tagovailoa is ludicrous.

The debate with host Mike Florio turned to Brady’s style of play, conditioning and ability to avoid taking many hits through short yardage passes. Still, these debates were around before the 2021 season, and Brady went on to have another great year, even finishing as an MVP candidate. Only time will tell.

Edited by Windy Goodloe