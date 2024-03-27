How good has Jake Guentzel been since being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes?

C.J. Stroud and Kyler Murray had nearly polar opposite experiences in 2023, but that could change in 2024. At least, that is what Jason McCourty's brother, Devin McCourty, claimed on Wednesday's episode of "Good Morning Football."

Speaking on the program, McCourty indicated it was going to take a great draft to do so, including drafting a top prospect like Marvin Harrison Jr. It also would take the guts to first trade back before making that selection or one of a similar caliber.

With a trade, McCourty claimed the Arizona Cardinals could net a first-round pick this season and one next year, or two second-round picks. He went on to claim that if the Cardinals elect to wheel and deal with their premium selection to build on top of Murray, the team has hope.

"They have a chance to take the step the Houston Texans took last year, and I'm excited to see it, GMFB" McCourty said. [00:00:51]

NFL Mock Draft predicts a strikingly different future for Kyler Murray

While McCourty's take claimed the quarterback has assured a home with Arizona for 2024, one other NFL draft analyst believed something much more different. According to NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum's mock draft on ESPN via the Arizona Republic, Murray will get traded.

In Tannenbaum's draft, J.J. McCarthy goes to the Arizona Cardinals and Murray gets dealt to the Minnesota Vikings.

The move would turn over a new leaf for both franchises as the two teams choose to go in entirely new directions, albeit in the same framework as in the past. The Vikings had a choice of whether to go to the NFL draft or go after Kirk Cousins in 2018, and they elected to go with the veteran. With the predicted trade, the team would be leaning on a veteran once again.

Meanwhile, as for the Cardinals, Murray's exit and McCarthy's arrival would be the same lever the team pulled with Murray and his predecessor. Both Kyler Murray and Josh Rosen were drafted at the top of the 2019 and 2018 drafts, respectively.

Would both franchises be willing to pull the same lever to kick off back-to-back eras?