Wide receiver Jack Bech has been able to improve his draft stock over the years as he has become more of a factor out wide. He spent two years with the LSU Tigers before transferring to the TCU Horned Frogs and having a breakout 2024 season.

In his 2025 NFL mock draft for ESPN on Wednesday, NFL draft analyst Field Yates discussed TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech landing with the Green Bay Packers with the 54th pick.

"One of my favorite prospects in the class, Bech is an easy separator at the top of his routes. He has excellent hadns and is instictive after the catch. He might be the WR1 that Green Bay needs, but he could make a big impact on its offense."

Bech had his best college football season in 2024, finishing with 62 receptions for 1,034 yards (16.7 yards per catch) with nine receiving touchdowns. The Green Bay Packers need to improve at the wide receiver position as below is a list of their current wide receivers on the depth chart:

Romeo Doubs

Christian Watson

Jayden Reed

Malik Heath

Dontayvion Wicks

Mecole Hardman

Cornelius Johnson

Julian Hicks

Bo Melton

Tulu Griffin

Adding Bech to the receiver room will help boost the depth and talent on the roster to help quarterback Jordan Love take another step forward in his progression.

Green Bay Packers looking to improve at the wide receiver position

The Green Bay Packers may have a good amount of bodies at the wide receiver position but that does not mean the team was productive enough at that position. During the NFL Annual Meeting on Tuesday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur discussed that the team had way too many drops and need to improve on that front.

"We had a ton of drops, and that's an area that we have to clean up. A lot of things happen. There's a lot of variables ... but I think that we've got a pretty good plan going into next season." h/t Green Bay Packers

While he did not dive into specifics, the drops were certainly noticeable. According to Pro Football Reference, the team was tied for third place in the NFL with 33 drops in the 2024 season.

