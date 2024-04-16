Could Patrick Mahomes pull a Deion Sanders? 2x MVP outlines plans for exploring baseball prowess

Patrick Mahomes and Deion Sanders are players from a different era but retain a common interest in baseball. Coach Prime played both sports to a high level and the current Super Bowl MVP was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 2014 MLB Draft. And now in a feature with Time, the Chiefs quarterback has revealed that baseball still remains his first love.

Patrick Mahomes is committed to winning another Super Bowl but baseball remains in the back of his mind. He is also an owner of the Kansas City Royals and can access the facilities. As Time reports, he is unlikely to pull a Deion Sanders at this moment, declaring,

He’s also still fond of baseball. Mahomes is a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals, and while he’s not about to pursue a two-sport career like Deion Sanders or Bo Jackson, or quit his sport in his prime to chase a baseball dream like Michael Jordan, he’d like to scratch that itch.

But the Chiefs quarterback admits he has spoken to the Royals and would love to attend spring training with them if the Chiefs allow it. He wants to test if he still has the ability and even if he cannot play officially in the MLB like Deion Sanders did, Patrick Mahomes would still like to officially practice.

“I’ve talked to the Royals. And if I can maybe go out to a spring training, I'm not opposed to that. I'll get it approved by the Chiefs and everything like that. But maybe one of these years I go out there and see what I got. See if I can still hit the ball or pitch or whatever that is. Maybe not in the games but I can at least practice with them.”

Patrick Mahomes' original plan was to be a two-sport player like Deion Sanders

Patrick Mahomes wanted to go to college and play both football and baseball and his hope was to declare for the MLB Draft again. He revealed,

“My goal was to go to college, play three years of football, three years of baseball, and go [back] into the MLB draft.”

But his coach, Kliff Kingsbury, asked him to try focusing on football for one whole season and the current Chiefs star did. For both Kansas City and NFL fans in general, whatever else we think of the current Washington Commanders offensive coordinator, we must be thankful for him guiding the young starlet to a sport where he could conceivably become the greatest of all time.

