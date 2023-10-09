Could the Patriots fire Bill Belichick? NFL insider provides update on legendary HC’s future

The New England Patriots are a mess right now. Bill Belichick's coaching future is being seriously questioned off the back of two blowout losses as the Patriots have scored just three points and conceded 72.

Belichick, widely regarded as one of the best head coaches, is now seeing his once sublime reputation be dragged through the mud.

Since Tom Brady left in 2020, the Patriots record under Belichick is 26-29, so that makes for grim reading.

So is Bill's time finally coming to an end?

ESPN's Adam Schefter offers thoughts on Bill Belichick's coaching future

With New England being in all sorts of trouble right now, for fans, there is no light at the end of the tunnel, and many are pushing for change. Whether that be Belichick being moved on or Mac Jones or anyone in a high-ranking position.

For Schefter, who was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show, the mere fact that Belichick's future is being talked about means something isn't right.

Schefter said:

"Everybody could see what's happening there. Nobody knows exactly where it's going to go, and what's going to happen from there. When the team plays the way it has, when the relationship which has been a historic, decorated, illustrious relationship has gone on, but most everyone runs its course, at some point in time."

He added:

"And so people now are wondering about that in the New England area. It's fair… The fact that you're asking about it, people are talking about it, that it's coming up, that in and of itself, tells you that it's a question that people are going to be paying attention to that we'll have to see how that gets answered over the course of the coming season, right?”

Could Bill Belichick's future in New England really be in doubt?

New England Patriots v Dallas Cowboys

Given how the season has started and how the Patriots have played in their last two games, the question at least has to be asked.

Scoring three points in two games is enough to sound the alarm bell. But so is allowing 72 points defensively as well, which is where Belichick is known for his superb coaching.

New England is a shell of itself right now, and Mac Jones is getting destroyed in the media for his poor play, but now Bill Belichick is being questioned as well.

Moving on from the surefire Hall of Fame coach is unthinkable for some, but given the type of performances being put on tape, there have to be questions asked.

Brady left before the 2020 season, and maybe Bill Belichick could be following him just a couple of years later.