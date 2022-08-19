"Could we remind everyone just how he stunk it up?" - Skip Bayless calls out Aaron Rodgers for blowing homefield advantage in playoffs two straight years

Aaron Rodgers is once again in the news for the wrong reasons, but this time it is at least related to the game of football. Also, it has nothing to do with COVID-19 vaccination status or the off-beat behavior of his newest love interest.

This time around, it has to do with Rodgers' berating of his Packers teammates. Specifically, it is a young receiver group that just saw No. 12's long-time favorite target Davante Adams traded away to the Raiders.

Here's what Rodgers told ESPN’s Rob Demovsky following a joint practice with the New Orleans Saints that saw the signal-caller picked off several times by the opposition's secondary:

“The young guys, especially young receivers, we’ve got to be way more consistent. A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We’ve got to get better in that area.”

That rant put Rodgers in hot water with a frequent critic of the Green Bay QB, Skip Bayless.

Bayless criticized Rodgers for calling out others while not owning up to his own past poor performances:

"Okay, final classic line from Aaron yesterday. End of rant. We need guys we can trust. When it counts, okay. When it ultimately counts. If you trust, you're in Tinseltown. Like Titletown. Yeah, Titletown. It's you."

"You are a back to back MVP who had back to back number one seeds, week off, home field advantage and you lost back to back home playoff game in which you stunk late to both games. Yes, right. Yes. Could we remind everybody just how he stunk it up? If we can go back two years."

Rookie Packers receiver speaks out after Aaron Rodgers criticism

Two of the receivers Aaron Rodgers singled out in his now infamous joint practice rant were rookies. They are: seventh-round pick Samori Toure out of Nebraska and fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs.

Doubs seemingly took it in his stride, explaining what Rodgers' intention was for speaking out:

“Aaron spoke to us about what he likes or what not just based on concepts or what he sees. . . . He just wants us to see what he sees. So then that way we can be able to react faster, play faster, and just be able to dominate and continue to be who we are.”

With two consecutive MVP awards being accompanied by early postseason exits and a ton of internal team turmoil, it feels like the clock is ticking on Aaron Rodgers' time in Green Bay.

