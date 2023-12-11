Could Russell Wilson get a playoff spot on Saturday? AFC Wild Card mathematically guaranteed to kick out Steelers or Colts, Mike Florio claims

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos had no hope for success earlier this season. However, things have turned around quickly in the Mile High City, and Wilson has his team back into the thick of a possible Playoff race.

On Monday's "Pro Football Talk" episode, Chris Simms and Mike Florio discussed the AFC Playoff picture.

"The weakest two teams out of the teams, said Simms, "that are in the hunt, really. I mean, that's the way I kind of look at it at least, and let alone, you know, Houston's got Stroud, the Broncos got Wilson and the Bills got Josh Allen."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Of course, Cincinnati's been to the Super Bowl in the AFC Championship game in back to back years. So there's something there that's tangible that you feel like it's a little more proven than the Steelers and Colts at this point."

"Well, I look at it this way," Florio said, "Steelers Colts play each other on Saturday. One of them is going to go to seven and seven and fall out of, yeah, the 6 or 7 spot. One of those four teams is going to jump into it." PFT

Russell Wilson ties Peyton Manning in passing record

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense may have gotten off to a slow start but are now flourishing under Sean Payton. After starting the season with five losses in its first six games, the team is now 7-6 and on the playoff bubble. A 24-7 win over the divisional foe Los Angeles Charges helped Denver's postseason chances.

Expand Tweet

Quarterback Russell Wilson became the first QB since Peyton Manning to throw at least one touchdown in each of his team's first 13 games. Manning also did so while playing for the Broncos. Wilson even has seven games with multiple touchdown passes.