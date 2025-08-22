  • home icon
  "Could see that move happening": Urban Meyer predicts major upset in Shedeur Sanders-Dillon Gabriel battle after Coach Prime's son gets named QB3

By Deepesh Nair
Published Aug 22, 2025 16:46 GMT
Urban Meyer, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns will play the LA Rams in their third preseason game of 2025 at home on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski released his QB depth chart for the game earlier this week. Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders was listed third in this list and Dillon Gabriel was at No. 2. As expected, veteran star Joe Flacco will start for the team.

NFL pundits like Colin Cowherd were perplexed by the move and debated why Shedeur was placed behind Gabriel despite a stellar performance in the Panthers game. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was recently at The Herd, where he shared his analysis.

Meyer shared a closer look at Stefanski's move and explained there's a reason why Gabriel was picked before Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft. He should have been their primary target and the Colorado QB was given an opportunity since he was still available.

"The coach of the Browns stepped out and said, I want to pick this quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, in the third round, and then, by the way, shedeur is still available. We'll take him,” Meyer explained to Cowherd on Thursday. [Timestamp - 0:20]

“Unless it was obvious. I think that the coach of the Browns said, this is I put my name on him, and I'm going to give him an opportunity first. So it sounds to me like it was real close. If it's real close they're going to go with the guy that they spent all the time, evaluating, drafting, and they don't want to be wrong, but they also have to win so if shedeur gets better and better, which I think he will at some point you know you can see that move happening,” he added.
Shedeur Sanders expected to make 53-man roster of the Browns

While speaking to the reporters earlier this week, Coach Stefanski was asked about his plans to trim down the roster to 53 from the present 90 and whether he would take all four QBs with him. He mentioned that it was very “unrealistic” to have all four quarterbacks in the final roster. It has always been a standard to keep the number at 3.

With Sanders at No. 3, the QB depth chart is expected to have Joe Flacco as the starter and Dillon Gabriel as the backup QB, followed by Sanders. If the Rams matchup goes in favor of Sanders and if he gets enough chances to make throws, there could be further alterations to the current depth chart.

Edited by Deepesh Nair
