Could we see a Patrick Mahomes roast on Netflix? Chiefs superstar reveals if he’ll follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears to be following in the footsteps of Tom Brady. Many believe Mahomes has the potential to rival Brady's status as the greatest of all time. At just 28 years old, Mahomes has already won three Super Bowls, two league MVPs, and solidified his place as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

While Mahomes is chasing Brady's seven Super Bowl rings, one thing Mahomes won't be doing that Brady did is a roast. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Mahomes bluntly turned down any opportunity to be the center of a roast.

"I will definitely be staying away from the road. was when I heard him actually asked me to go to it," Mahomes said. "And I was like, Man, I just can't even believe that this is happening. But there was some funny moments in there.

"I will give that the comedian's did a good job. But roast. I mean, there's no rules, you kind of just have to go out there and just and just sit there and listen to everybody talk trash about you."

"So I will stay away from that throughout my lifetime," he added. "They might be able to get Travis they might be able to get him. Gronk was getting almost as bad as Tom was on the roast. So I don't know if I can even be there if Travis goes."

Tom Brady spoke about how the roast affected his kids and that he regretted doing the roast. Mahomes isn't trying to have the same experience that Brady did.

"I loved when the jokes were about me, but I didn't like how it affected my kids," said Brady.

"So it's the hardest part about it, the bitter sweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected, actually, the people who I care about the most in the world."

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will look for Super Bowl number four

Patrick Mahomes during Kansas City Chiefs OTA Offseason Workouts

May is almost at its end, and the 2024 NFL season is getting closer and closer.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will look to do something that's never been done before. When the season begins, they will look to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.

There have been nine different NFL teams to repeat as Super Bowl champions but none have been able to win three in a row.

In a deep AFC conference, the Chiefs are at the top and are the team to beat.

Do you think there's a chance that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs pull off a three-peat?

