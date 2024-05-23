Could we see a Patrick Mahomes roast on Netflix? Chiefs superstar reveals if he’ll follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Could we see a Patrick Mahomes roast on Netflix? Chiefs superstar reveals if he’ll follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps

Could we see a Patrick Mahomes roast on Netflix? Chiefs superstar reveals if he’ll follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps

By Robert Gullo
Modified May 23, 2024 19:00 GMT
Patrick Mahomes answers if he would go on Tom Brady-like roast
Patrick Mahomes answers if he would go on Tom Brady-like roast

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears to be following in the footsteps of Tom Brady. Many believe Mahomes has the potential to rival Brady's status as the greatest of all time. At just 28 years old, Mahomes has already won three Super Bowls, two league MVPs, and solidified his place as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

While Mahomes is chasing Brady's seven Super Bowl rings, one thing Mahomes won't be doing that Brady did is a roast. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Mahomes bluntly turned down any opportunity to be the center of a roast.

"I will definitely be staying away from the road. was when I heard him actually asked me to go to it," Mahomes said. "And I was like, Man, I just can't even believe that this is happening. But there was some funny moments in there.
"I will give that the comedian's did a good job. But roast. I mean, there's no rules, you kind of just have to go out there and just and just sit there and listen to everybody talk trash about you."
"So I will stay away from that throughout my lifetime," he added. "They might be able to get Travis they might be able to get him. Gronk was getting almost as bad as Tom was on the roast. So I don't know if I can even be there if Travis goes."

Tom Brady spoke about how the roast affected his kids and that he regretted doing the roast. Mahomes isn't trying to have the same experience that Brady did.

"I loved when the jokes were about me, but I didn't like how it affected my kids," said Brady.
"So it's the hardest part about it, the bitter sweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected, actually, the people who I care about the most in the world."
youtube-cover

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will look for Super Bowl number four

Patrick Mahomes during Kansas City Chiefs OTA Offseason Workouts
Patrick Mahomes during Kansas City Chiefs OTA Offseason Workouts

May is almost at its end, and the 2024 NFL season is getting closer and closer.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will look to do something that's never been done before. When the season begins, they will look to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.

There have been nine different NFL teams to repeat as Super Bowl champions but none have been able to win three in a row.

In a deep AFC conference, the Chiefs are at the top and are the team to beat.

Do you think there's a chance that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs pull off a three-peat?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Patrick Mahomes, the Pat McAfee Show, and Sportskeeda

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी