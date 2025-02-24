“Could see that being a problem” - Colin Cowherd casts doubts over Travis Hunter playing both WR and CB in NFL

Sports analyst Colin Cowherd doesn't think Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter will be able to play both receiver and cornerback in the NFL.

Ad

Hunter was a shutdown corner and a legit No. 1 receiver in college, but many fans have wondered if he will be able to pull that off in the NFL. If he can only play one position, it's a discussion of whether he will play cornerback or receiver.

However, Cowherd doesn't think Hunter will be able to play both positions in the NFL and instead will likely be a cornerback. He said on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast" on Sunday (32:50):

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

“I'm gonna throw Travis Hunter out as a player that could underachieve. I don't doubt he's good enough to be a No. 2 receiver in the NFL and a No. 1 corner. I don't doubt either, but to be both, I mean, if you had a great linebacker who also played tight end, it's undeniable that the physical toll would hurt what you're best at.

Ad

"I would put him at corner, but he wants to be a receiver I don't know if he's a No. 1 receiver in the NFL, maybe on a weaker team he's certainly good enough, but you can't be a No. 1 receiver if you have a young quarterback who's trying to get reps confidence and timing."

Ad

Cowherd added:

"I think he’s coming to a bad team, he'll have a lot of leverage, and he'll play both ways, I could see that being a problem."

Hunter recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Buffaloes in 2024. On defense, he recorded 35 tackles, 11 pass defense, four interceptions and one forced fumble as he won the Heisman Trophy.

Travis Hunter is attending NFL Combine as a cornerback

If Travis Hunter only plays one position in the NFL, it appears he has made his decision.

Ad

Hunter is listed as a cornerback at the NFL scouting combine, meaning he will take part in all cornerback drills. However, the drill work for wide receivers and cornerbacks are on separate days so Hunter still could do receiver work, if necessary, according to the New York Post.

The NFL Draft Combine begins Monday in Indianapolis. Hunter will likely be selected in the first few picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place