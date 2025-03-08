"Could have had some Super Bowls" - Ex-NFL QB reveals how he passed on continuing with Patrick Mahomes in favor of $10,000,000

Chase Daniel spent three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, from 2013 to 2015, and was a reliable backup quarterback to Alex Smith. Coach Andy Reid had a soft spot for the signal-caller and was keen on facilitating his return to the franchise in 2018.

However, he turned down the opportunity to follow another Chiefs coach, Matt Nagy, to Chicago in a move that would cost him the thing he most desired. Daniel explained why he did not return to Kansas City in 2018 on the Scoop City podcast.

"It was going back to Kansas City that 2018 offseason with Andy Reid because they wanted me to be the guy to help usher in the Patrick Mahomes era," Daniel said.

"That's a fact. But I think the money was like $3.5 million a year, and then Chicago had just hired Matt Nagy, who was my quarterbacks coach. They said, ‘We'll offer you $5 million a year, $10 million total, and pretty much guarantee it all.’ I'm like, ‘I gotta go with the money.’" [From 22:45]

The Chiefs have since played in five Super Bowls and won three. However, Daniel doesn't fret about his choice:

"I don't regret it because I got to play a lot," he added. "However, the Chiefs went to, like, seven straight AFC Championship Games. So I could have had some Super Bowls in there, but it was the right time for us (his family) and the right move." [23:07]

Chase Daniel's career earnings

After his three-year stint with the Chiefs, where he earned $10 million, Chase Daniel signed a lucrative three-year, $21 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles but was released only a year later.

He spent a year with the New Orleans Saints before turning down the opportunity to return to Kansas City in favor of a two-year, $10 million contract with the Chicago Bears.

After his deal expired, the Detroit Lions came calling, signing him to a three-year, $13 million deal. However, just like the Eagles, the franchise released him after one season.

Daniel spent the last two years of his career as Justin Herbert's backup on the Los Angeles Chargers and earned $4 million for the gig before calling it a day on his career in 2023. The quarterback started only five games in his 14-year career and earned $41.8 million.

