Tom Brady to be suspended? Buccaneers QB could be reprimanded by league for role in Dolphins tampering scandal

Tom Brady has owned the Miami Dolphins on the field for over two decades. It was recently revealed that Miami have spent the previous four years attempting to make it official.

Earlier this week, the NFL released the findings of their investigation into the Miami Dolphins. The investigation was triggered by a lawsuit filed by their former head coach Brian Flores. He accused Miami owner Stephen Ross of offering him cash incentives for losing games in order to obtain a better draft spot.

Under Center Podcast @UnderCenterPod Brady reminding the Dolphins who actually owns the AFC East Brady reminding the Dolphins who actually owns the AFC East https://t.co/G0fKt9lmTe

It did not make for good reading, and it has seen Miami heavily criticized. But what of Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who was named in the report? Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk thinks that the NFL needs to look carefully at the situation. He said that it is certainly not a good look for Tom Brady:

"On one hand, tampering happens all the time in the NFL. On the other hand, quarterback Tom Brady has allowed himself to be tampered with brazenly and blatantly for four straight years."

Florio continued:

"For Brady, there’s no violation of the rules. No player can be disciplined for being tampered with. But he can be criticized by fans and media for it."

He concluded by saying:

"Brady, while playing for the Patriots, was talking to the Dolphins about playing for them. Then, while playing for the Buccaneers, he was at it again. Yes, tampering happens all the time. For Brady specifically, it literally has happened all the time."

While Brady appears to be beyond the NFL's reach, Miami were not so fortunate. After Brian Flores lifted the lid on his time with the franchise, the NFL had no option but to investigate the matter. Especially when Flores commenced legal action.

What did the NFL's investigation into the Miami Dolphins reveal?

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets

The NFL report found a convenient way to sidestep the tanking accusations. They found that Ross did indeed ask Flores to tank, but concluded that he might have been joking.

However, they came down hard on Ross and the Miami Dolphins regarding their conversations with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Both Ross and his vice chairman Bruce Beal received suspensions and hefty fines. Even worse, Miami lost a couple of valuable draft picks, including next year's first-rounder.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer The NFL announced sanctions following its investigation into Dolphins owner Stephen Ross encouraging tanking ...



• Loss of '23 first-round pick, '24 third-round pick.

• Ross suspended through 10/17/22.

• Ross off all NFL committees indefinitely.

• Ross fined $1.5 million. The NFL announced sanctions following its investigation into Dolphins owner Stephen Ross encouraging tanking ...• Loss of '23 first-round pick, '24 third-round pick.• Ross suspended through 10/17/22.• Ross off all NFL committees indefinitely.• Ross fined $1.5 million.

NFL commissioner Roger Goddell said the following about the actions of Ross and Beal:

"Investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity, I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition of tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of other clubs, over a period of several years."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Goodell: "Investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity. I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition of tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of other clubs, over a period of several years." Goodell: "Investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity. I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition of tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of other clubs, over a period of several years."

This is certainly not great publicity for the image-conscious Tom Brady, but will it lead to a suspension? It does not appear so, although whether it should is a different matter.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far