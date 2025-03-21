“Could very well play three more years” - Lane Johnson makes feelings known about future after recent contract extension

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson is one of the oldest players on the Philadelphia Eagles. He was drafted with the fourth overall pick during the 2013 draft and spent the past 14 seasons with the team. The Eagles bid farewell to DE Brandon Graham earlier this week, so Johnson becomes the longest-tenured member of the franchise.

On Tuesday, Lane Johnson agreed to a new one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. This extension ensures that he stays with the team through 2027 with $30 million in guaranteed money. Despite his age, it does not look like he's ready to hang up his cleats anytime soon.

During a press conference after his new contract extension, Johnson was asked about his thoughts on his future in the league. The two-time Super Bowl champion stated that as long as he remains healthy, he will continue to contribute on the field.

"Signed to play three more years and barring any injuries or any of that, as long as my body's feeling good and I feel like I'm not regressing or becoming a shell of my former self, I could very well play three more years."

Despite the confidence, the 37-year-old OT kept it real about how much he has left in the tank.

"But I think at every stage, especially when you get past 10, I think everybody looks and goes, 'OK, where are we at?' after each season. And then, if any decision is going to me made, its' definitely going to be a few months into the offseason. It's not this one."

Last season, Johnson was a part of the Eagles team that defeated the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX. He started every game of the 2024 campaign with 937 offensive snaps to his name and the offensive tackle was honored as Second-Team All-Pro for his performance on the field.

Lane Johnson opens up about always wanting to be a part of the Eagles

Over the years, Lane Johnson never found himself in the free agency during his time in Philadelphia. Every time he came close to the end of an extension, the team handed him another one.

Because of this loyalty, Johnson never thought of playing for another team and wants to finish his career with the team he started with.

"I never wanted to go to another team," Johnson said. "The Eagles have always been there for me, good or bad. And so they're pivotal in my development as a player and as a person off the field. And so, yeah, I couldn't be more excited about staying here. ... It's very rare that a person can stay with one team 10-plus years. And my goal is to play well throughout my middle to late 30s, which I'm looking forward to."

The Philadelphia Eagles proved during the 2024 campaign that they have what it takes to be the best. Can Lane Johnson help his team to another Lombardi trophy this upcoming season?

