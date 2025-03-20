  • home icon
  • “Couldn’t be a better match” - Zach Wilson makes feelings known on $6,000,000 move to Dolphins

By Arnold
Modified Mar 20, 2025 14:00 GMT
Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty
Zach Wilson makes feelings known on $6,000,000 move to Dolphins - Source: Getty

Zach Wilson has been a Miami Dolphins player for just over three days, but he already feels that the franchise is the best fit for him. The quarterback inked a one-year, $6 million deal with the Dolphins on Monday after entering the free agency market.

In an interview with Dolphins reporter Travis Wingfield, Wilson spilled the beans on why he chose Miami as his next team while confidently saying that he made the right decision.

"It was a great fit, with coach [Mike] McDaniel, coach Bev [Darrell Bevell]," Wilson said on Wednesday's episode of 'Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.' "It’s going to be a great fit, with what I’m looking for, the type of offense, what I’m going to be able to learn from these guys. It couldn’t be a better match.”
Wilson spent the 2024 season with the Denver Broncos, where he was the QB3, behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham. He did not play a single snap in the league during his lone season in Denver.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Now, Wilson will have the opportunity to compete with Tua Tagovailoa for a starting berth in Miami. The former New York Jets star has a chance to revive his career after a relatively long struggle in the big league.

Tagovailoa is likely to remain as the Dolphins' QB1 for the 2025 season, but Wilson can plant a seed of doubt in the team management if he impresses in the offseason program.

New Dolphins QB Zach Wilson speaks on struggles with New York Jets

NFL: Former New York Jets QB Zach Wilson - Source: Imagn
In his interview with Wingfield, Zach Wilson looked back at his three seasons with the Jets from 2021 to 2023.

“There are things I wish I could have done so much better and maybe approached differently,” Wilson said about his time in New York.

The Jets drafted Wilson in 2021 with the No. 2 pick. During his time in New York, the quarterback recorded 6,293 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions, posting a rather underwhelming 12-21 record.

For now, Wilson's focus will be with the Dolphins in the upcoming season.

