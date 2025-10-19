"Couldn’t even find a suit small enough": NFL fans ridicule Dillon Gabriel's outfit for home debut ahead of Browns vs Dolphins

Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel is set to make his first start in front of the home crowd in Cleveland as they square up against the Miami Dolphins for their Week 7 clash on Sunday.Gabriel, who took over the starting role from Joe Flacco earlier this month, arrived in a green suit for his first start at Huntington Bank Field.However, his oversized fit didn't sit well with fans as they mocked the Browns rookie on social media.&quot;Couldn’t even find a suit small enough. SMDH.&quot;The Spicy Chicken @TheZestyBirdLINKCouldn’t even find a suit small enough. SMDH.&quot;Bro dress like sugar free ice cream man. No way he from Hawaii dressing like that is crazy work smh.&quot;jeffery jeff @rashawnmiller6LINKBro dress like sugar free ice cream man. No way he from Hawaii dressing like that is crazy work smh&quot;This is comical. I guess the Browns made him find a friend teammate kinda like Dart and his RB lol.&quot;TaijhTV @TaijhRLINKThis is comical. I guess the Browns made him find a friend teammate kinda like Dart and his RB lol&quot;This has to be some kind of joke guy looks like he’s ready for the gym for a new year’s resolution 🤣😂🤣&quot;♛AP♛ @GQPintoLINKthis has to be some kind of joke guy looks like he’s ready for the gym for a new year’s resolution 🤣😂🤣&quot;Probably got that suit at Baby Gap.&quot;Aaron Void @avoid1812LINKProbably got that suit at Baby GapDillon Gabriel made his first start against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5 and made his second start last week in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.Dillon Gabriel received praise from rival quarterback ahead of Dolphins clashThe Browns rookie will be up against Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the Week 7 clash. However, this won't be their first clash as Dillon Gabriel played against Tagovailoa during his high school days in Hawaii. Gabriel's Mililani High School took on Tagovailoa's Saint Louis School in 2016.&quot;He's a smooth thrower,&quot; Tagovailoa said. &quot;I knew of him as he was growing up. I might have played him one year, as he was a freshman playing varsity.&quot;Then, he went into college and did his thing. He's a smooth thrower, can run, sees the field really well and he's a Hawaii boy, so you always have to support the guys from back home.&quot;Although Gabriel received praise from his fellow Hawaiian, the Browns quarterback is under pressure to deliver, especially with the Cleveland offense struggling this season.