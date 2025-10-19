  • home icon
  "Couldn't even find a suit small enough": NFL fans ridicule Dillon Gabriel's outfit for home debut ahead of Browns vs Dolphins

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 19, 2025
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty
NFL fans ridicule Dillon Gabriel's outfit for home debut ahead of Browns vs Dolphins - Source: Getty

Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel is set to make his first start in front of the home crowd in Cleveland as they square up against the Miami Dolphins for their Week 7 clash on Sunday.

Gabriel, who took over the starting role from Joe Flacco earlier this month, arrived in a green suit for his first start at Huntington Bank Field.

However, his oversized fit didn't sit well with fans as they mocked the Browns rookie on social media.

"Couldn’t even find a suit small enough. SMDH."
"Bro dress like sugar free ice cream man. No way he from Hawaii dressing like that is crazy work smh."
"This is comical. I guess the Browns made him find a friend teammate kinda like Dart and his RB lol."
"This has to be some kind of joke guy looks like he’s ready for the gym for a new year’s resolution 🤣😂🤣"
"Probably got that suit at Baby Gap."
Dillon Gabriel made his first start against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 5 and made his second start last week in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

Dillon Gabriel received praise from rival quarterback ahead of Dolphins clash

The Browns rookie will be up against Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the Week 7 clash. However, this won't be their first clash as Dillon Gabriel played against Tagovailoa during his high school days in Hawaii. Gabriel's Mililani High School took on Tagovailoa's Saint Louis School in 2016.

"He's a smooth thrower," Tagovailoa said. "I knew of him as he was growing up. I might have played him one year, as he was a freshman playing varsity.
"Then, he went into college and did his thing. He's a smooth thrower, can run, sees the field really well and he's a Hawaii boy, so you always have to support the guys from back home."

Although Gabriel received praise from his fellow Hawaiian, the Browns quarterback is under pressure to deliver, especially with the Cleveland offense struggling this season.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
