“Couldn’t even run it faster than Worthy” - NFL fans troll Tyreek Hill after Dolphins WR’s bold comment on 40-yard dash

For close to a decade, Tyreek Hill has terrorized and torched NFL defenses with his impeccable speed. By now, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, who turned 31 over the weekend, might have lost a yard or two given the injuries he has sustained during his illustrious career. However, he doesn't think that is the case.

On the contrary, Hill believes he is faster than ever. After watching five players complete their 40-yard dash attempt in under 4.35 seconds, the veteran claimed he could easily finish atop the list with a time of 4.2.

"These combine 40-yard dashes got me feeling like I can run a 4.2," Tyreek Hill wrote on X.

While there's little doubt that Hill's 40-yard dash will be quicker than most players in the Combine and probably the fastest that any 31-year-old player has recorded, fans on social media refused to buy that he'd complete it in 4.2.

"You couldn’t even run it faster than [Chiefs wide receiver Xavier] Worthy bro," one fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Yo hamstring coming off the bone if you run a 4.2 at your age," a fan quipped.

"Just concentrate on catching the ball and scoring touchdowns. Period," a fan wrote.

"U don’t got it like that anymore pops," a user opined.

"Do it and record it and we’ll see," a fan wrote.

Fastest 40-yard dash time: Where would Tyreek Hill's claim of 4.2 seconds rank?

If Tyreek Hill completed the 40-yard dash in 4.2 seconds as he claimed, it'd be 0.09 faster than the official time of 4.29 he recorded on his alma mater West Alabama's Pro Day in 2016, which would be tied for second quickest at the 2025 NFL Combine.

It'd also break the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time in Combine history. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy, touted by many as Hill's replacement, holds the record with a time of 4.21 seconds which he set last year.

It remains to be seen whether the Dolphins wide receiver follows through on his claim and proves that he's indeed faster than he was nine years ago or was simply trying to stir the pot on social media.

