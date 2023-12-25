Courtland Sutton injury update vs Patriots: What happened to Broncos WR?

Courtland Sutton became the most recent casualty as the Broncos wide receiver suffered an apparent concussion against the Patriots. On the Sunday Night Football game on Christmas Eve, two teams not known for explosive offenses settled into a pattern and Sutton would have been one of the players who could have conjured something special.

But as he looked to do just that, the wide receiver picked up an injury after which he was left shaken up. He turned to catch a deep ball from Russell Wilson on the sdieline. As he did so, the ball was deflected from his grasp by the Patriots defender. While Courtland Sutton was looking to regather the football, he fell back on the ground and slammed his back.

He did not look well after the play and was taken to the locker room to be checked for concussion.

What is the latest update on Courtland Sutton?

While we have seen players enter the concussion protocol, be evaluated and cleared to return immediately, this looked a bit more serious than that. He did not take to the field much after the play above. He was first listed as questionable before being eventually ruled out of the game.

Broncos must win pivotal game against Patriots

Courtland Sutton's absence could prove crucial in this game as neither offense is the most fearsome in the league. He is a difference makers and such players are needed to pick the lock in such games.

The Patriots have long been eliminated from playoff contention but the Broncos are still fighting for the postseason. They are 7-7, with a 6-2 record in their last eight games. They know that if they win today, they will be back in the running for the AFC Wildcard spots. There is an outside chance they could even catch the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West if the results go their way.

But a loss in this game will bring them below 0.500 and significantly diminish their chances of making the playoffs. In effect, this is a playoff game before the real thing begins.

That these two teams are in this position also is proof how times change. Not too long ago, this would have been a potential AFC Championship matchup between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. Now, it is a game of nip and tuck.

The first half score of 7-3 in Denver's favor is enough to tell observers what kind of match this was. Having Courtland Sutton available might have made a difference, but his concussion ensured that remained merely hypothetical.