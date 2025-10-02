Courtland Sutton's wife, Brea, shows off $3260 worth Louis Vuitton bag in post-game winning pic with Broncos WR

Courtland Sutton's wife, Brea, donned a luxury bag on week 4 of the new season on Wednesday. The Denver Broncos beat the Cincinnati Bengals 28-3, with Sutton producing an impressive outing.Following the matchup, Sutton shared a few pictures on Instagram, posting a glimpse of his celebration. He shared photos and videos of himself and his teammates on the field, and also a snap with his wife in the sixth slide.The couple posed on the sidelines, and in the snap, Brea showed off her Louis Vuitton calfskin monogram print black camera bag, which is worth around $3,260 on Fashionphile.com.Courtland Sutton shared the post with a four-word caption, which said:&quot;Let me get that.&quot;Courtland Sutton's wife Brea shows off Louis Vuitton bag /@court.Sutton recorded 81 yards in receiving and had another impressive performance. In an interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, he expressed gratitude to his teammates for their support.“I got a great room as well, man. I got a great group of wide receivers, young guys and some veterans in there. It’s always good to have a group of guys who always push you to be a better version of yourself,” Sutton said.The Broncos started the season with a 20-12 win against the Tennessee Titans before losing to the Indianapolis Colts (29-28) and the Los Angeles Chargers (23-20).Courtland Sutton’s wife, Brea, offers a glimpse of her game outfitIn an Instagram post on Tuesday, Courtland Sutton's wife, Brea, shared a few pictures of her gameday outing. She donne an all-blue outfit and posted the pictures with a three-word caption:&quot;Monday Night Bby&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrea Sutton wore blue pants and a matching hoodie with white shoes. She shared an adorable video of her husband and a few with her friends on the game day.Sutton's wife had also attended the season-opening game against the Titans and posted a few pictures on Instagram with a caption:&quot;That time of year,&quot; Brea wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the outing, she wore a white tank top with &quot;Sutton&quot; written on it front and paired it with brown shorts and black knee-length boots. She layered the white top with an oversized orange jacket and completed the look with minimal accessories. The Denver Broncos next play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.