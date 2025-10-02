  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Courtland Sutton's wife, Brea, shows off $3260 worth Louis Vuitton bag in post-game winning pic with Broncos WR

Courtland Sutton's wife, Brea, shows off $3260 worth Louis Vuitton bag in post-game winning pic with Broncos WR

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 02, 2025 06:24 GMT
Courtland Sutton
Courtland Sutton's wife Brea (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@breacolleensutton)

Courtland Sutton's wife, Brea, donned a luxury bag on week 4 of the new season on Wednesday. The Denver Broncos beat the Cincinnati Bengals 28-3, with Sutton producing an impressive outing.

Ad

Following the matchup, Sutton shared a few pictures on Instagram, posting a glimpse of his celebration. He shared photos and videos of himself and his teammates on the field, and also a snap with his wife in the sixth slide.

The couple posed on the sidelines, and in the snap, Brea showed off her Louis Vuitton calfskin monogram print black camera bag, which is worth around $3,260 on Fashionphile.com.

Courtland Sutton shared the post with a four-word caption, which said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Let me get that."
Courtland Sutton&#039;s wife Brea shows off Louis Vuitton bag /@court.
Courtland Sutton's wife Brea shows off Louis Vuitton bag /@court.

Sutton recorded 81 yards in receiving and had another impressive performance. In an interview with ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, he expressed gratitude to his teammates for their support.

Ad
“I got a great room as well, man. I got a great group of wide receivers, young guys and some veterans in there. It’s always good to have a group of guys who always push you to be a better version of yourself,” Sutton said.

The Broncos started the season with a 20-12 win against the Tennessee Titans before losing to the Indianapolis Colts (29-28) and the Los Angeles Chargers (23-20).

Ad

Courtland Sutton’s wife, Brea, offers a glimpse of her game outfit

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Courtland Sutton's wife, Brea, shared a few pictures of her gameday outing. She donne an all-blue outfit and posted the pictures with a three-word caption:

"Monday Night Bby"
Ad

Brea Sutton wore blue pants and a matching hoodie with white shoes. She shared an adorable video of her husband and a few with her friends on the game day.

Sutton's wife had also attended the season-opening game against the Titans and posted a few pictures on Instagram with a caption:

"That time of year," Brea wrote.

For the outing, she wore a white tank top with "Sutton" written on it front and paired it with brown shorts and black knee-length boots. She layered the white top with an oversized orange jacket and completed the look with minimal accessories. The Denver Broncos next play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications