Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones breaks silence on star CB Trevon Diggs’ season-ending injury

In shocking news, Trevon Diggs, the Dallas Cowboys' star cornerback, is out for the 2023 season after rupturing his ACL during practice on Thursday.

The 2021 All-Pro and interceptions leader, and younger brother of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon, had been phenomenal in his two games so far, with four tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. He also forced a league-best 1.0 passer rating in coverage.

But now Diggs' presence will be sorely missed by not just his teammates, but team executives as well. Executive Vice President Stephen Jones, son of owner-general manager Jerry Jones, sat down with San Antonio's Sports Star 94.1 FM to discuss the situation.

He said:

“It’s unfortunate how these things can happen. He just took an awkward step trying to make a play on a ball. It torqued the wrong way and got his knee. It didn’t look like much but when those steps get awkward, unfortunately, sometimes the ligaments don’t hold up.”

Who will replace Trevon Diggs in the Cowboys' starting lineup?

The next question for Jones was obviously who Diggs' replacement would be. With one-time Super Bowl champion and Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore locked in at one spot, someone had to fill the other.

Jones revealed the following contingency plans for the star cornerback:

“I do think we’ve got good men on this roster who can step up and play. Jourdan Lewis is a good nickel corner. We will kick DeRon Bland outside like we did last year. I think Bland ended up with five or six interceptions last year. So I think we’re in a good spot.”

Trevon Diggs was supposed to commemorate contract extension

Before his injury, Trevon Diggs could not have been a happier man. He was coming off his second straight Pro Bowl appearance, and for his efforts, the Dallas Cowboys gave him a $97-million contract extension, set to begin in 2024.

He said on the signing:

"I was extremely proud. I was crying on my way to Oxnard on the plane with my mom, extremely happy, made me feel good. Made me feel like a proud father, just being able to take care of my family, take care of my son, take care of my mom. That’s always been the main goal, just living comfortably.”

The Cowboys' first game without Diggs is against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.