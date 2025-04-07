Cowboys fans were stoked as news broke that Matthew Golden had accepted his invitation to the 2025 NFL Draft. He is expected to be one of the first wide receivers off the board and Dallas is slated to be in the running for the player as they look to add a steady threat opposite CeeDee Lamb.

Matthew Golden's official entry into the event, therefore, had Cowboys supporters thrilled. One does not accept an invitation to attend in person if they do not believe they would be picked high in the first round.

Coming off of a 7-10 record, they are picking 12th overall and have a good chance of landing him. Some of them were more sanguine that the wide receiver would not have to leave Texas for his professional career and said so on social media. Here are some of the best reactions from X/Twitter.

Trending

The responses kept coming in with many Dallas fans excited about the prospect of their offense adding another weapon. Here are some more comments.

"We’ve been trending that way for a while. Makes sense." - said one.

"Matthew Golden is going to fly from Texas to Green Bay just to fly back to Texas" - added another.

"THE BEST IN TEXAS, STAY IN TEXAS" - proclaimed a third.

Cowboys not the only team that could bring Matthew Golden home

While the Cowboys are definitely in the running for a wide receiver, another team from Texas might also be interested. Before he played for the Longhorns, Matthew Golden played his college football in Houston. And the Texans have already scoped him out and need a new receiver after they let Stefon Diggs leave. He even liked a social media post showing head coach DeMeco Ryans making a draft-day call.

The advantage Dallas has over Houston, though, is that the former had a worse season in 2024 than the latter. While the Texans made it all the way to the Divisional Round as AFC South winners, the Cowboys never made it to the postseason at all. Therefore, if DeMeco Ryans actually wants to give a call to Matthew Golden, it might only happen if Houston trades up.

There might be other teams interested in the wide receiver too. The Panthers, who have the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, have reportedly met with him too and they might snag him before either the Cowboys or the Texans have a chance to get on the board.

