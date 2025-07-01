Cowboys great Dez Bryant sets lofty expectations on Jaylen Warren after Steelers RB's viral clip

Dez Bryant was left in awe of Jaylen Warren's viral offseason clip, where the Pittsburgh Steelers running back hit former linebacker Ryan Shazier right where it hurts.

Upon seeing the clip, the Dallas Cowboys great wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Warren will be a top Running back this year! Bookmark this tweet."

Bryant was a Pro Bowler in three out of his eight seasons with America's team. He also earned a first-team All-Pro nod in the 2014 campaign, during which he led the league in receiving touchdowns. Bryant helped the team to two postseason berths in a tough spell for the NFC titans.

What's next for Jaylen Warren and the Steelers?

Jaylen Warren is gearing up for his fourth season in the big leagues. Warren has been an RB2 his whole career, but there's a good chance that'll change in the upcoming campaign.

The Oklahoma State product is coming off consecutive 500+ rushing yards seasons and he's listed as the RB1 on Yahoo Sports' preseason depth chart. Following Najee Harris' departure, Warren's main competition for the starting running back role is Kaleb Johnson.

So, next up for Jaylen Warren is training camp, where he'll have the chance to prove to Mike Tomlin that he's the right player for the job. Following that is the preseason, where the Steelers face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers before the start of the regular season.

The Steelers are entering a new era with a revamped offense for the 2025 season. Aaron Rodgers is stepping in to replace Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who shared the starting quarterback job in the previous campaign. DK Metcalf will occupy the WR1 role following the departure of longtime starting wideout George Pickens, who's been traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Also, popular running back Harris has left the franchise after failing to agree on a new contract; his role will likely be filled by Warren in 2025.

Steelers' fans will be optimistic that these sweeping changes could be what's needed to pull off a proper Super Bowl challenge.

