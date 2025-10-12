Cowboys great Dez Bryant sounds alarm for Dallas amid defensive struggles vs Panthers

Former Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant wasn't too pleased with the way the team defended in its Week 6 clash against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. During the game, Bryant tweeted about the Cowboys' defense, suggesting that it needed to be more solid.

'We gotta do something about our defense," Bryant tweeted on Sunday.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant We gotta do something about our defense

A few minutes later, Bryant once again pointed out some of the defensive failings for the Cowboys, suggesting they needed some linebackers.

"We need some new linebackers asap.. wtf bruh," Bryant tweeted.

Dez Bryant @DezBryant We need some new linebackers asap.. wtf bruh

Dallas eventually lost 30-27, suffering its third loss of the season.

The Cowboys made one of the biggest trades in the offseason when they let superstar defensive end Micah Parsons join the Green Bay Packers.

Since then, Dallas' defense has been suspect in a few games. Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will need to work out the best solution for the team moving forward.

The Cowboys are under pressure to attain success, having not won the Super Bowl in 30 years. If they fail to make the playoffs, it could lead to some more tension between the franchise and its fans.

Dez Bryant shares his view on Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon getting fined $100,000

Former Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant - Source: Imagn

Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon had a heated altercation with running back Emari Demercado when he fumbled a ball before crossing the goal line during the team's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. The Cardinals later fined Gannon $100,000 for getting in Demercado's face and for physical contact with the player.

However, Dez Bryant didn't seem to agree with Arizona's decision to fine the coach.

"I don't agree with the Cardinals fining Coach Gannon $100k... I believe it only happened because of the soft ass world we live in today... If you're an athlete with any kind of integrity and respect for the game..you'll understand that situation…This is football..that play clearly cost them the game…I hope this doesn't cause a weird vibe between the coach Gannon and Demercado..," Bryant tweeted on Wednesday.

Bryant played nine years in the NFL, including eight seasons with the Cowboys. He earned three Pro Bowl honors and was the receiving touchdowns leader in 201.

