Last night, the Detroit Lions stunned the football world with a 21-20 season-opening victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs were without arguably two of their best players with TE Travis Kelce not playing due to injury and with DL Chris Jones holding out.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP and league MVP, completed 21 out of 39 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

NFL Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin spoke about Mahomes' performance last night following the loss. He thinks the Lions benefited from the Chiefs being without their All-Pro tight end in Kelce.

"The only reason they (Lions) won that game last night is because Batman didn't have his Robin and Robin was sitting on the sideline as Travis Kelce did not play in that football game.

"But you didn't have the Robin to make the other side of it and man, Patrick Mahomes looked mortal without Travis Kelce. So as much as I like what Detroit did, I gotta say, no Travis Kelce is the main reason that game went the way it went."

Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs had about 6-8 dropped passes in last night's game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had a solid game last night and played better than what the box score showed. Mahomes was without his favorite target in Travis Kelce and had many costly dropped passes from wide receivers.

With the game on the line, facing a 4th-and-25 situation, Mahomes threw a decent ball to wide receiver Skyy Moore, who dropped the pass.

Earlier in the game, wide receiver Kadarius Toney dropped a perfectly thrown ball and Detroit Lions' rookie safety Brian Branch intercepted and ran it back for a pick-six.

Despite the big error by Toney, Mahomes still believes in him.

"I trust that he’s going to be the guy who I go to in those crucial moments. ... I’m sure those drops will kind of disappear."

The Chiefs will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 next Sunday at 1:00 PM. It is uncertain as of right now whether Kelce and Jones will be active for next week's game.

It would be hard to imagine the Super Bowl champs starting their 2023 season 0-2, but anything can happen in football.

