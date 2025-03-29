Cowboys HC attends Jaxson Dart's Pro Day scouting potential Dak Prescott backup: Report

If most mock drafts are right, Jaxson Dart and Dak Prescott will not be on the same team in 2025. However, there's always the chance that Dart could slip. If he falls out of the first round, he could end up being a backup to begin his career.

The Cowboys appear to be interested in that potential outcome as Brian Schottenheimer, the team's new head coach, was spotted at Dart's Pro Day. According to a report by The Clarion-Ledger, both Saints head coach Kellen Moore and the Cowboys head coach were at Jaxson Dart's pro day at Ole Miss.

Of course, Dart wasn't the only player at the Ole Miss pro day trying to impress. Tre Harris, Juice Wells, Cayden Lee, Caden Prieskorn and Henry Parrish were present as targets for Dart.

Overall, Dart had a solid performance, hitting most of his receivers, with incompletions being mostly drops. However, many of the pro days are scripted, with players practicing beforehand.

As such, players often do what they're most comfortable with and rarely make mistakes. The NFL Combine delivers a much more accurate look at the players, but pro days have their uses.

The Ole Miss quarterback and other players are available in the flesh to answer questions or speak to teams if needed.

Exploring how Jaxson Dart could end up with Cowboys

Jaxson Dart at 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

Jaxson Dart is predicted by many draft experts to end up with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 21st overall. However, the Cowboys have a chance to get the quarterback first, although it would create an immense fallout.

The Cowboys sit at 12th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward likely off the board, the Cowboys could get the next quarterback available, which would be Jaxson Dart. Of course, that would raise questions about Dak Prescott's future.

The Dallas Cowboys, having just handed him a wheelbarrow full of money before the 2024 season, are unlikely to take this route. What's more likely would be using their 44th overall pick in the second round. Still, this would raise questions.

However, with Prescott suffering two season-ending injuries since 2020, adding some premium insurance might be an avenue worth exploring.

That said, considering the timeline of the Cowboys' potential sudden interest in the Ole Miss Rebels quarterback, it makes sense that the team, having spent all offseason reviewing higher priorities, only just now gets a chance to look at the quarterback prospect.

The 2025 NFL Draft will reveal all between April 24 and April 26.

