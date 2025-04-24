Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer decided on plans with No. 12 draft pick, says NFL insider

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer has some big decisions to make heading into the 2025 NFL draft. According to NFL Insider Dianna Russini, the Cowboys have already decided on which position they will use their first-round pick at No. 12.

Per Russini, Dallas has plans to add a wideout in the first round. The franchise is reportedly targeting moves for either Texas receiver Matthew Golden or Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan.

“Many sources around the league expect the Cowboys to target an offensive skill position with the No. 12 pick," Russini wrote. "Texas WR Matthew Golden and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan are names that I’m hearing could interest Dallas.”

Both Golden and McMillan are considered among the top-tier wideouts in the draft.

Golden recorded 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in his final year at Texas. He helped the Longhorns reach the College Football Playoff semifinals, where they lost to Ohio State.

Meanwhile, McMillan recorded 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 receptions for Arizona in 2024. He was a consensus All-American. The Wildcats' WR also posted 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns on 90 catches in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys already have four-time Pro Bowl WR CeeDee Lamb in their offense, and reportedly want to add another offensive weapon for quarterback Dak Prescott. It remains to be seen if Dallas will make a move for either McMillan or Golden on Thursday.

Full list of selections for Brian Schottenheimer's Dallas Cowboys at 2025 NFL draft

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer - Source: Imagn

Brian Schottenheimer's Dallas Cowboys reportedly hold 10 picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Here is their full list of selections this year:

Round 1: Pick 12 (No. 12 overall)

Round 2: Pick 12 (No. 44 overall)

Round 3: Pick 12 (No. 76 overall)

Round 5: Pick 12 (No. 149 overall)

Round 5: Pick 38 (No. 174 overall)

Round 6: Pick 28 (No. 204 overall)

Round 6: Pick 35 (No. 211 overall)

Round 7: Pick 1 (No. 217 overall)

Round 7: Pick 23 (No. 239 overall)

Round 7: Pick 31 (No. 247 overall)

This will be Schottenheimer's first draft since he took over as Dallas' coach in January. However, he will be under pressure to get it right at the draft, given the recent history of the franchise.

Last season, the Cowboys finished with a 7-10 record and failed to make the playoffs. Dallas last won the Super Bowl in 1996, but hasn't made it to a conference championship game ever since.

