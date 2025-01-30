Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer to land 25-TD star TE as major help for Dak Prescott, per latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Following a disappointing 2024 season, where they finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with coach Mike McCarthy and handed over the team's reins to offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. The franchise hopes he can help usher in a new era and elevate the team into Super Bowl contention.

The front office is looking for a turnaround that won't take too long and is planning on using the draft to fill the massive holes on the roster. The first order of business will be to address the offense, especially the ground game. Dallas had the sixth-fewest rushing yards last season, and executive vice president Stephen Jones has already announced the franchise's intention to fix that.

In an interview with the team's website, he said:

"We want to be able to run the ball. Everybody says that we want to run the ball and we want to stop the run, and certainly, that's what we want to do. That's what great championship football teams do, and I know coach [Brian] Schottenheimer wants to do that."

His admission suggested that the team will use the 12th overall pick in the draft to add Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty to the roster. However, he likely wouldn't be on the draft board when the Cowboys are on the clock, as several teams are reportedly keen on landing the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

CBS Sports NFL analyst Chris Trapasso believes that if Dallas missed out on Jeanty, they'll use their first-round pick to add an elite pass catcher and give quarterback Dak Prescott another weapon.

In his latest mock draft, Trapasso predicted the Cowboys would draft Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the 12th overall pick. He wrote:

"If he can't pick Jeanty, I still expect Jerry Jones to want to make a splash in Round 1, and the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Tyler Warren with impeccable receiving skills would be just that. "

Cowboys fans should be excited if they land Penn State TE Tyler Warren

Tyler Warren was a nonfactor in his first four years in college football. He caught only 49 passes for 606 yards and 11 touchdowns. Penn State used him in its goal line package in 2021, which yielded two rushing touchdowns, but it did not use him in that role after that season. However, in his final year, he took a massive leap and became one of the best receiving tight ends in college football.

He caught 104 passes, the most by any player in the Big Ten, for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. He also rushed 26 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns. During his five seasons with the school, Warren played 56 games and recorded 25 touchdowns.

Warren would not only improve the Cowboys' passing game but also give their underwhelming rushing unit a massive boost. Dallas is hoping to land Jeanty, but if it fails in its pursuit of the Boise State sensation, the Nittany Lions tight end is a terrific consolation prize.

