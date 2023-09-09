Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy brushes off job security speculation amid pressure to win Super Bowl

Though nothing might have been conveyed outright, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is under pressure to deliver a Super Bowl. He knows that Dallas fans are pining for a return to the glory days when not reaching the championship game meant trying again next year and generally succeeding.

But for more than two decades now, they have not even made the NFC Championship game.

Last season, they were in a good position having won away on the road to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but then falling in the divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers.

However, changes have since been made. Some took place relatively immediately in the aftermath of that loss. Kellen Moore departed and Mike McCarthy will be on play-calling duties from this season.

Other modifications have come during the course of the offseason. Getting Stephon Gilmore to improve the defense and adding Trey Lance to provide competition to Dak Prescott were arguably wise moves.

But with all of that being said, it means that the margin for error becomes even less. McCarthy knows that if he does not show improvement on last season, he will be under scrutiny again.

However, when asked on "Shan & RJ", the Cowboys head coach said that he does not feel that pressure at all.

Instead, he responded:

“I just feel the love brother, I don’t know what you’re talking about. It’s part of the ride, it’s part of the responsibility. It’s definitely part of the responsibility of being a head coach in this league, and definitely part of being head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.”

Mike McCarthy has to aim for the Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys

While the expectations for the Dallas Cowboys are always high, Mike McCarthy will know that they have an amazing opportunity to go to the Super Bowl. They are in the NFC and most of the competitors for the title are on the other side of the draw in the AFC.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants are in their division and are good teams. The San Francisco 49ers are also among the favorites along with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

The Cowboys must consider themselves to be better than the NFC North and South teams as well, even after the Detroit Lions defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener.

Simply put, the NFC's relative strength and Cowboys roster make it almost mandatory for Mike McCarthy to aim for the Super Bowl. Anything less than an NFC Championship, at the very least, will be considered a disappointment.