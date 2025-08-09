Cowboys icon Dez Bryant makes feelings known as Shedeur Sanders makes Browns preseason debut vs Panthers

Shedeur Sanders played an NFL game for the first time Friday, visiting the Carolina Panthers as a Cleveland Brown. And as he impressed, Dez Bryant felt the excitement.The son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders put up a strong performance in the first half, completing 11 of 18 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns -- both to wideout Kaden Davis -- to give his team a 14-7 lead. He also rushed four times for 19 yards.It drew praise from the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, who wrote on X:Dez Bryant @DezBryantLINKSANDERS BELONG I LIKE HIS AURA!Deion also reacted:COACH PRIME @DeionSandersLINKYes Lawd! Yes! @ShedeurSandersFor the Panthers, Bryce Young completed four of six passes for 58 yards and a touchdown to Jalen Coker -- all in the first quarter. He was replaced in the second by Andy Dalton, who went 9-of-11 for 70 yards.Shedeur Sanders' father Deion foresaw Browns rookie QB's first-half explosionAhead of the draft, analysts saw much to like and dislike about Shedeur Sanders. They praised his accuracy and toughness but questioned his pocket awareness and scrambling ability -- and that was not to mention his purported attitude.For his father, it was only a matter of time before the fifth-rounder out of Colorado silenced the doubters. Speaking to reporters before the game Friday, he said:&quot;He's so prepared right now. A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game, he's approaching it like a game. And that's how he's always approached everything, to prepare and approach it like this is it. I just can't wait to see him get down tonight... He's going to be a problem after tonight, I promise you that.&quot;Meanwhile, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton offered these words of wisdom:“Take this time to create competitive commotion... You want to get the whispers, the chirping. Prove to yourself that you belong here... I want to see him live up to the moment. Just let it fly. Show that arm talent, show that leadership. Show what you’re capable of being... Control what you can control, and you’ll be good.”Shedeur Sanders and the Browns’ next preseason game will be at the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 16. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on WEWS.