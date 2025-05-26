Cowboys icon Terrell Owens links up with Jimmy Horn Jr. to support ex-Colorado star Javon Antonio at UFL game (WATCH)

Jimmy Horn Jr. and Javon Antonio played for the Colorado Buffaloes during their college football careers. The Carolina Panthers selected Horn in the 2025 NFL draft, while Antonio has joined the DC Defenders in the UFL.

Ad

With the NFL season a couple of months away, Dallas Cowboys icon Terrell Owens joined Horn to watch Antonio in action for the Defenders on Sunday. Owens even gave Antonio some tips in the matchup against the Houston Roughnecks.

The former Buffaloes wide receivers are well acquainted with the Pro Football Hall of Famer thanks to the Deion Sanders connection. Sanders has a close friendship with Owens and regularly invites him to Colorado events to coach his wide receivers. Owens has continued his mentorship role by showing up at Antonio's latest professional landing spot.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

What's next for Javon Antonio and Jimmy Horn Jr.?

Javon Antonio went undrafted in the NFL draft. However, he signed with the DC Defenders in the UFL rather than waiting for an NFL practice squad invite. He's now looking to help the franchise taste UFL glory.

Antonio is a talented pass catcher. He amassed over 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns in college. He'll use this spell in the UFL as a potential springboard to the NFL.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimmy Horn Jr. is gearing up for his first season as a professional. The Panthers selected him in the sixth round of the 2025 draft, making him the third Colorado Buffaloes WR (alongside Travis Hunter and LaJohntay Wester) to be chosen in this year's draft.

Horn is a skilled route runner and will fancy his chances of making the active roster for the 2025 regular season. He will compete with Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker and Hunter Renfrow for the WR3 spot.

If he makes the squad, he'll be an interesting outlet for Bryce Young as the Panthers look to end their playoff drought under offensive-minded head coach Dave Canales. Horn's potential first game in the NFL will be against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.