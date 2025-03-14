Cowboys insider labels $80,100,000 WR as “great fit” for Dak Prescott’s team

The 2025 NFL season will be critical for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback signed a blockbuster four-year, $240 million extension last year, which suggested that the Cowboys are putting their faith in Prescott for the foreseeable future.

NFL Insider Jon Machota now believes that Cooper Kupp would be a "great fit" for Prescott's Cowboys. Kupp had signed a three-year, $80.1 million extension with the LA Rams in 2022 that would have kept him with the team through the 2026 season.

However, last month, the Rams informed the wideout that he would likely be traded in the offseason. They released Kupp last week, and now reports suggest that the Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks are the favorites to sign the Super Bowl winning receiver.

"The Cowboys need more playmakers. This could be a great fit in Dallas," Machota quote-tweeted to a report from the Athletic which suggested that Kupp would make a decision on his future today.

The Rams drafted Kupp in the third round in 2017. He was named as the Offensive Player of the Year in 2021, that was the season in which the Rams won the Super Bowl. The wideout was also named the MVP in the big game against the Cincinnati Bengals in February 2022.

Across eight years with the Rams, Kupp recorded 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns on 634 receptions. He also rushed for one touchdown in 104 regular-season games.

The Cowboys are likely to benefit big time if they secure a move for Kupp this offseason. Dallas needs another superstar wideout to complement CeeDee Lamb. Furthermore, Kupp will also serve as a key weapon for Prescott if he joins the team.

However, the Cowboys might face competition from the Seahawks in the race to sign Kupp.

Dak Prescott's 2024 season with Cowboys was cut short due to injury

NFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Imagn

Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons. During his time on the field, Prescott recorded 1,978 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions, leading Dallas to a 3-5 record.

After Prescott's injury, Cooper Rush took over the starting role. The Cowboys eventually finished with a 7-10 record, failing to make the playoffs.

However, since Prescott has signed a mammoth contract with the Cowboys, there will be big expectations for him to deliver the goods in the 2025 season.

