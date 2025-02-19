Cowboys' Ken Dorsey makes thoughts known about his 'big picture role' in Dallas

Ken Dorsey’s relocation to Dallas brings excitement to the Cowboys' offensive strategy. During his first media appearance as a pass game specialist, Dorsey highlighted his extensive responsibilities beyond traditional football coaching.

Dorsey becomes part of first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer's staff after the Cowboys' disappointing 7-10 campaign in 2024. His 12 years of NFL coaching experience is notable among the new offensive additions.

Addressing journalists in Frisco on Tuesday, Dorsey presented his vision of how he could help the Cowboys' offensive reconstruction.

"I'm helping out with the offense in general," Dorsey said. "I'll be able to go where needed in terms of helping out position groups and things like that. It's something that I'm going to be able to help a lot with tying the pass game with the run game and just some of the pass concepts and things like that. It's more of a big picture role more so than a specific, one lane type deal."

The ex-Miami quarterback brings ample coordinator experience from his time with the Buffalo Bills (2022 to 2023) and Cleveland Browns (2024). His path mirrors Schottenheimer's journey from assistant to leadership roles.

Ken Dorsey is learning from past experiences

NFL: Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Ken Dorsey's most recent stint in Cleveland ended after the Browns ranked last in NFL scoring, scoring 15.2 points per game. In Buffalo, he could not keep Josh Allen's performance at an elite level before Joe Brady took the reins. Dorsey addressed his recent challenges:

"I think those, unfortunately, just kind of the way it goes sometimes," Dorsey said. "You learn with every experience and I've been fortunate to be in some of those positions where putting together the offense or coming in and making some tweaks to an already existing offense."

Even with these setbacks, Ken Dorsey's background in handling quarterbacks like Cam Newton and Allen might be a boon to Dallas. He will work in tandem with QB coach Steve Shimko as the Cowboys hope to re-energize Dak Prescott's play following a disappointing 2024 campaign.

