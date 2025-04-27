Quinn Ewers is taking his talents from Austin to South Beach, and Dez Briyant likes it. On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins selected the Texas QB 231st overall, adding to a quarterback room that already has Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver praised the decision, even making a legendary comparison:

"I like Quinn Ewers over Tua already. He's Dan Marino 2.0 and yes..I said it."

In a follow-up post, he expounded on why Ewers would eventually end up being the starter:

"Sometimes it's all about where you land. Ewers couldn't have been put in a better situation for his skill set... he's a better fit in the McDaniels offense."

Besides Bryant, Ewers' drafting also drew a reaction from actor and Longhorns fan Matthew McConaughey:

Quinn Ewers reveals Dan Marino inspiration after Dolphins draft QB

According to the pre-draft scouting reports, Quinn Ewers has a "quick, snappy", "quick-twitch release", or "sudden" ball release. Another person who famously had it was Dan Marino, easily the greatest quarterback in Dolphins history.

And the seventh-round pick had always relished in the notion of comparing him to the Hall of Famer, saying:

"My dad would always tell me when I'm growing up that I need to have a quick release like Dan Marino. So I grew up hearing my dad talk about him all the time."

He soon became intrigued enough that he starting watching tape of the man he was being compared to. And now, he will meet the man himself - a current front-office advisor in the organization. He continued by describing himself as a "natural thrower" - just as Marino proved to be throughout his career, rarely carrying the ball:

"It always came natural to me. But it took a lot of work for sure because I give a lot of credit to my quarterback coach Jeff Christiansen. The quick release really starts from my feet, and I want to get my my front foot down as fast as possible, which allows me to have that that quick release at those critical moments."

Meanwhile, general manager Chris Grier had this to say about Ewers:

“We’ve talked to [Texas] coach Steve Sarkisian about him. Sark really likes him, and talked about him playing through injuries this year, which affected his play a little bit. He talked about his mental toughness. He loved his competitiveness, how he played, how his teammates responded. At that point, it made sense to make the pick.”

Twenty-two picks after the quarterback, the Dolphins took Georgia Tech defensive tackle Zeek Biggers 253rd overall.

