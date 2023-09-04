Deion Sanders has made the transition from NFL legend to a successful college football coach and showcased his skills this past weekend.

Hired by the Colorado Buffaloes after they suffered a one-win season last year, Sanders led the Buffaloes to a 45-42 victory over the runner-ups from last season, TCU.

Colorado was a 21-point underdog but had impressive performances from Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hunter showcased his versatility as he played 129 snaps, recording 119 yards on 11 catches and an interception on defense.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Sanders' former teammate Michael Irvin spoke about Hunter and Sanders' similar skills on "Undisputed":

"In the NFL, they're going to try to talk him out of that. Deion had one of the greatest talents I've ever seen, he wanted to play both sides. That's how we got him, we said you could play both sides. I was the one on the phone saying 'Yeah, you can play both sides.'

Then he came over, we were at practice they were throwing Sanders every ball. I said 'Hey, ya'll stop, stop playing around!'

They kept throwing him the ball, I ran a route, I ran right to the locker room, I said, 'You know we ain't gonna see this in a game.' I told them to stop playing, but they were just trying to get him ready. Deion would've been doing the same thing Travis Hunter is doing if they gave him the time."

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders did play on both sides of the field briefly during his NFL career

Deion Sanders during the Colorado Football Spring Game

There's no question that Deion Sanders was one of the most versatile players in NFL history. He played on both sides of the football during part of his NFL career.

He's recorded 60 receptions for 748 yards, and three touchdowns in his career as a wide receiver. In 1996, he recorded 36 catches for 475 yards and a touchdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

He also has nine rushing attempts for -14 yards and a touchdown. Sanders also was a very successful return man. He's recorded 2,199 punt return yards and has scored six touchdowns. He has 3,523 kick return yards and three touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders has a college career coaching record of 28-6 through three full seasons. He's gone 27-6 as Jackson State's head coach the past three years before taking on the head coaching job for Colorado.

After Saturday's impressive victory over TCU, many have turned their eyes and attention to the Buffaloes as a team to look out for in 2023.