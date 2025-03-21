“Cowboys need juice” - Rob Rang provides reasoning behind projecting Dallas to select Matthew Golden in 2025 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys need to find a way to get some more talent on their roster and the 2025 NFL draft can net them a playmaker. After losing wide receiver Michael Gallup and running back Rico Dowdle in free agency, the team is going to need to get a playmaker on the offensive side of the football.

Ad

FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang discussed on the "NFL on FOX Podcast" with Dave Helman why he has Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden going to the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th pick in his most recent mock draft.

“I just really think that the Cowboys need juice, you know," Robert Rang said (26:00 onwards). "So to me, CeeDee Lamb is an unbelievable player, but that is the one kind of chink in the armor, so to speak, is that he doesn't have that kind of lead straight-line speed to go over the top.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And so he needs somebody to compliment him in that way. You know, Michael Gallup played that role in the past… To me, the two best fits are easily, Jeanty and Golden, at least when it comes to the first-round selection.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Matthew Golden played well in his only season with the Texas Longhorns as he had 58 receptions for 987 yards (17.0 yards per catch) with nine touchdown receptions (led the SEC).

Ad

Below is the full podcast where he discusses a number of his selections from the mock draft.

Ad

Dallas potentially trading for a backup quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have talked about getting a young backup quarterback behind Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush and Trey Lance hit free agency. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler appeared on NFL Live earlier this week and discussed how the Cowboys are in the Joe Milton III sweepstakes.

"The Patriots are exploring a trade. I'm told several teams are interested. One team to potentially watch for is the Dallas Cowboys because they are looking for a good backup, a young backup with upside they may not get in the draft, maybe they get in a trade." h/t Sports Illustrated

There could be some moves as this could be a major swing for the Cowboys or simply just decide to wait until the 2025 NFL draft to attack the backup quarterback position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.