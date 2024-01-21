Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sends heartfelt handwritten letter and flowers after fan’s father dies near stadium

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has sent Tim Washington, a fan whose father died as they were making their way to FedEx Field for the Cowboys' Week 18 clash at the Washington Commanders, a heartfelt message sending his condolences.

Washington and his father were walking to FedEx Field when his father suddenly collapsed less than 100 yards from the stadium.

Washington's father was a die-hard Dallas fan, and upon hearing about the incident, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took it upon himself to send Tim a heartfelt, handwritten letter.

Washington's father was 64 and leaves behind his wife Ellen and their six children.

Cowboys have another season of postseason failure

The 2023 season wasn't supposed to end the way it did for Dallas. After a third consecutive 12-5 season that saw Mike McCarthy's team overtake the Philadelphia Eagles and win the NFC East, Dallas secured a home playoff game.

With things falling their way in ways not seen since 2016 in Dak Prescott's rookie year, some thought that Dallas was a real chance to make it to the NFC championship game.

All that Dallas had to do was beat a Green Bay Packers team many thought they would. Had the Cowboys done that, it would have set up a divisional-round clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that also would have been at AT&T Stadium.

The winner of that would be in the NFC championship game.

Instead of all that, Dallas laid an egg against the Packers in a 48-32 loss. The scoreline makes the game look close, but Dallas never was in the game.

Now, with questions hanging over the organization, it will be an offseason of change for Dallas. McCarthy was retained as head coach, while defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has had five head coaching interviews, as it looks like he will be on his way out.

Everything was set up for Dallas to finally go on a deep playoff run, but as it tends to do when the playoffs come around since the early 1990s, the Cowboys shrunk in the biggest spot