Cowboys predicted to get help from 42-TD, 3,761-yard Ohio State rusher in Round 2 of 2025 NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly ruled themselves out of the Ashton Jeanty sweepstakes when they signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency. But at least one person believes that should not dissuade Jerry Jones and Brian Schottenheimer from seeking one this month.

In his latest NFL mock draft, ESPN's Field Yates foresees the franchise drafting TreVeyon Henderson No. 44 overall to upgrade what is currently one of the worst ground games (only four yards per carry and a league-worst six rushing touchdowns in 2024):

"The Cowboys have frequently been linked to running backs early in the draft, and Henderson is an electric playmaker as both a runner and receiver... [He] has the open-field speed to make an instant impact on the ground," Yates wrote via ESPN.com.

And he is not alone in this prediction. ESPN colleague Matt Bowen also foresees the same thing happening, thanks to an offensive versatility that the Cowboys have been wanting for quite some time now.

"Henderson is a slasher in the run game with big-play ability once he gets through the second level. But [he] would bring a dynamic element to the Dallas offense with his receiving skills, too. He can operate as a receiver out of the backfield or split out wide to create matchup advantages," Bowen said.

"He will see an expanded route tree as a pro, which includes third-down reps thanks to his refined pass blocking," he added.

In four seasons at Ohio State, Henderson carried the ball 590 times for 3,761 yards and 42 touchdowns. He also caught 77 passes for an additional 853 yards and six scores.

How TreVeyon Henderson can help the Cowboys

Going deeper, Cowboys staff writer Tommy Yarrish opined that Henderson could be a speedy (4.43 40-yard) "home run hitter" at the position with the tools to be a "bell cow" starter in the long term, despite his lack of size at 5-foot-10, 202 lbs.

"His speed, cuts and football IQ make him a difficult player to take off the field. Add in the fact that he is an elite pass protector and has steadily improved as a receiver out of the backfield, and Henderson is the complete package," Yarrish said via DallasCowboys.com.

There is also his selfless character – as a Buckeye, he willingly split carries and playing time with Ole Miss transferee Quinshon Judkins in 2024 – and each of them still managed to have at least 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground en route to winning the national title.

