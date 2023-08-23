Few players divide opinion like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. With the Cowboys having back-to-back 12-5 seasons that nevertheless ended the same way, some doubt whether he is the player to take Dallas back to the promised land.

As the Cowboys have a stacked roster, many think that this may finally be the year that Dallas gets over its NFC championship drought that now spans three decades, but the one thing holding them back for some is Dak.

However, he has a message for those who doubt his leadership abilities.

Entering this season, there are few quarterbacks under more pressure to deliver than Dak Prescott, but that just comes with the job of in Dallas.

But one thing Prescott has in his bag that is better than most is his leadership qualities.

When asked by Patrik Walker of dallascowboys.com what leadership means to him, Prescott said:

“It just means bringing people along, making sure that you’re trying to get the best out of other people and making other people feel comfortable. I hang my hat on the saying 'People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.' That’s generally who I am. I care about people, I care about seeing people succeed, I care about seeing people happy.

"And for me, it’s just about trying to create that type of environment for everybody. … When you can do that and make people comfortable and encourage them, a lot of success comes for everyone.”

Dak Prescott and Cowboys enter defining 2023 season with optimism

Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Cowboys, for some, are one of the best teams in the NFC and can rival the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers for the conference championship.

After adding Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore, seeing Jalen Tolbert's superb development and drafting Mazi Smith, Dallas looks to have a better roster than last season.

Whether that translates to on-field success is unknown, but with Mike McCarthy as the offensive play-caller, Dallas will be better situationally than last season.

With McCarthy's scheme set to ease the workload on Dak Prescott in a bid to get his interceptions down (despite last year being a clear outlier), the Cowboys could be tougher to beat this season.

If Dallas is to end its NFC championship or Super Bowl drought, it will be Dak Prescott leading the way, as he has done ever since to took over from Tony Romo in 2016.

