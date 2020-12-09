Cowboys at Ravens score/results: Who won the NFL game on Tuesday?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the field on Tuesday for the Ravens' game against the Dallas Cowboys after COVID-19 kept him out of last week's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson accounted for three touchdowns -- one on the ground and two through the air -- in Baltimore's 34-17 win over Dallas. The Ravens got the win despite playing without wide receiver Dez Bryant, who just minutes before the game was scratched from the lineup after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dallas started fast

The Ravens' first offensive possession ended when Cowboys safety Darian Thompson intercepted a pass thrown by Jackson. Dallas converted the turnover into a field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein to take a 3-0 lead.

Ravens rebound

Lamar Jackson made up for the interception by running a 37-yard touchdown. The Ravens also bounced back from Justin Tucker's rare missed field goal by intercepting Cowboys QB Andy Dalton and scoring a touchdown on a pass from Jackson to Miles Boykin.

Lamar took it to the crib on 4th and 2 💨💨 #RavensFlock



(via @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/jus7sDH3Mk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 9, 2020

The Ravens impressive kicker Justin Tucker broke his streak of 70 successful field goals in a row inside 40 yards. Tucker missed wide to the left from 36 yards. Tucker is one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL, startling all with his failed field goal.

Advertisement

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker saw his impressive streak come to an end Tuesday night versus the Dallas Cowboys. Tucker, who had made 70 straight field goals from within the 40, pushed a 36-yard field goal wide left in the second quarter of the game. https://t.co/4sX8c1gdg5 — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) December 9, 2020

Ravens rookie linebacker Patrick Queen got his first interception to set up Boykin's touchdown. A successful Tucker field goal and a 20-yard TD pass from Jackson to wide receiver Marquise Brown gave Baltimore a 24-10 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Final: Ravens 34, Cowboys 17

The Ravens' last score was a 5-yard TD run by J.K. Dobbins in the fourth quarter, punctuated by offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. shouting "Easy money!"

It was fitting commentary for this game.

EASY MONEY 💰 Please put that on a shirt Orlando Brown Jr...... #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/mO7n4CbKtL — Todd Clary  (@ToddPac) December 9, 2020

Advertisement

Jackson completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 107 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He rushed for 94 yards and a score.

Running back Gus Edwards led Baltimore with 101 yards on just seven carries, while Dobbins added 71 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Cowboys veteran quarterback Andy Dalton completed 31 of 48 passes for 285 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.