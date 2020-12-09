Cowboys at Ravens score/results: Who won the NFL game on Tuesday?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the field on Tuesday for the Ravens' game against the Dallas Cowboys after COVID-19 kept him out of last week's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jackson accounted for three touchdowns -- one on the ground and two through the air -- in Baltimore's 34-17 win over Dallas. The Ravens got the win despite playing without wide receiver Dez Bryant, who just minutes before the game was scratched from the lineup after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Dallas started fast
The Ravens' first offensive possession ended when Cowboys safety Darian Thompson intercepted a pass thrown by Jackson. Dallas converted the turnover into a field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein to take a 3-0 lead.
Ravens rebound
Lamar Jackson made up for the interception by running a 37-yard touchdown. The Ravens also bounced back from Justin Tucker's rare missed field goal by intercepting Cowboys QB Andy Dalton and scoring a touchdown on a pass from Jackson to Miles Boykin.
The Ravens impressive kicker Justin Tucker broke his streak of 70 successful field goals in a row inside 40 yards. Tucker missed wide to the left from 36 yards. Tucker is one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL, startling all with his failed field goal.
Ravens rookie linebacker Patrick Queen got his first interception to set up Boykin's touchdown. A successful Tucker field goal and a 20-yard TD pass from Jackson to wide receiver Marquise Brown gave Baltimore a 24-10 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Final: Ravens 34, Cowboys 17
The Ravens' last score was a 5-yard TD run by J.K. Dobbins in the fourth quarter, punctuated by offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. shouting "Easy money!"
It was fitting commentary for this game.
Jackson completed 12 of 17 pass attempts for 107 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He rushed for 94 yards and a score.
Running back Gus Edwards led Baltimore with 101 yards on just seven carries, while Dobbins added 71 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Cowboys veteran quarterback Andy Dalton completed 31 of 48 passes for 285 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.