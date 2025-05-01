Cowboys rookie Phil Mafah's fiancée Kitana Burgard has 2-word message after Dallas drafts Clemson star 

Running back Phil Mafah spent his entire collegiate campaign with the Clemson Tigers. During his four-season stint with the program, he recorded 2,887 yards and 28 rushing TDs. Mafah then declared for the 2025 NFL draft, where the Dallas Cowboys drafted him with the No. 239 pick.
Mafah's fiancee, Kitana Burgard, shared a post on social media to celebrate the running back joining the Dallas Cowboys. On Instagram, she shared a series of photos from the ex-Clemson star's draft day.
Burdgard was seen wearing a black dress while she posed with her fiancee. She also shared a clip where Phil Mafah's close friends and family celebrate his name being called out in the seventh round after getting picked by the Cowboys. Burgard shared a two-word reaction in the caption:
"Go Cowboys," Burgard wrote.
According to their social media, the couple started dating back in 2023. Just like Mafah, Burgard is an athlete as well. She is a track and field athlete from Syracuse University. As per the University's website, Burgard is a redshirt sophomore who participated in the 2024-25 Eagle Elite Invitational.
She ran the 200-meter in 24.45 seconds, finishing as a third-place winner. Burgard also finished third in the 60-meter dash at the 2025 Crimson Elite. Her personal best time in the 60-meter dash is 7.49 seconds.
Phil Mafah and Kitana Burgard got engaged days before the draft
Just a few weeks before the draft, the ex-Clemson RB announced his engagement with Burgard. On Instagram, Phil Mafah shared a post that included snippets of his proposal to the Syracuse track and field athlete.
Burgard could be seen flaunting the engagement ring while posing beside the running back. She sported a pink-spotted dress while the running back wore an all-black attire for the occasion. Mafah shared the IG post with proverbs from the Bible.
Before drafting Mafah, the Cowboys selected a few other prospects to revamp their roster for the upcoming season. In the first round, they decided to fortify their offensive line by selecting Tyler Booker. The Cowboys then drafted DE Donovan Ezeiruaku with the No. 44 pick.
In the third round, they went with CB Shavon Revel Jr. (No. 76) before landing with RB Jaydon Blue and LB Shemar James in the fifth round. OL Ajani Cornelius joined the team as a sixth-round pick, followed by DT Jay Toia, RB Phil Mafah and DT Tommy Akingbesote in the seventh round.
