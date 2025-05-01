Cowboys rookie Phil Mafah's fiancée Kitana Burgard has 2-word message after Dallas drafts Clemson star 

Running back Phil Mafah spent his entire collegiate campaign with the Clemson Tigers. During his four-season stint with the program, he recorded 2,887 yards and 28 rushing TDs. Mafah then declared for the 2025 NFL draft, where the Dallas Cowboys drafted him with the No. 239 pick.

Ad

Mafah's fiancee, Kitana Burgard, shared a post on social media to celebrate the running back joining the Dallas Cowboys. On Instagram, she shared a series of photos from the ex-Clemson star's draft day.

Burdgard was seen wearing a black dress while she posed with her fiancee. She also shared a clip where Phil Mafah's close friends and family celebrate his name being called out in the seventh round after getting picked by the Cowboys. Burgard shared a two-word reaction in the caption:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Go Cowboys," Burgard wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

According to their social media, the couple started dating back in 2023. Just like Mafah, Burgard is an athlete as well. She is a track and field athlete from Syracuse University. As per the University's website, Burgard is a redshirt sophomore who participated in the 2024-25 Eagle Elite Invitational.

She ran the 200-meter in 24.45 seconds, finishing as a third-place winner. Burgard also finished third in the 60-meter dash at the 2025 Crimson Elite. Her personal best time in the 60-meter dash is 7.49 seconds.

Ad

Phil Mafah and Kitana Burgard got engaged days before the draft

Just a few weeks before the draft, the ex-Clemson RB announced his engagement with Burgard. On Instagram, Phil Mafah shared a post that included snippets of his proposal to the Syracuse track and field athlete.

Burgard could be seen flaunting the engagement ring while posing beside the running back. She sported a pink-spotted dress while the running back wore an all-black attire for the occasion. Mafah shared the IG post with proverbs from the Bible.

Ad

Ad

Before drafting Mafah, the Cowboys selected a few other prospects to revamp their roster for the upcoming season. In the first round, they decided to fortify their offensive line by selecting Tyler Booker. The Cowboys then drafted DE Donovan Ezeiruaku with the No. 44 pick.

In the third round, they went with CB Shavon Revel Jr. (No. 76) before landing with RB Jaydon Blue and LB Shemar James in the fifth round. OL Ajani Cornelius joined the team as a sixth-round pick, followed by DT Jay Toia, RB Phil Mafah and DT Tommy Akingbesote in the seventh round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.