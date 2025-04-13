Cowboys’ star Dak Prescott pens emotional message to Kyren Lacy’s tragic death by alleged suicide

After the news of Kyren Lacy’s alleged suicide went viral, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott shared a heartfelt message on Instagram.
"Please!!! Ask 4 Help. It Doesn't Have to End that Way! It takes all of US!"
Lacy was just 24 and played for the LSU Tigers Football. Per reports, the wide receiver's death was a suicide.
Unfortunately, the tragic event came just days before the NCAA star appeared in court. Turns out, Lacy was facing serious charges after a deadly car accident in December 2024. The charges included negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless driving.
Dak Prescott's message - in hindsight - is hinted towards people struggling to manage their mental health.
Kyren Lacy was a talented footballer. He registered 58 passes for 866 yards and scored nine touchdowns in his final season at LSU Tigers. Despite the legal issues, Kyren was also a 2025 Draft prospect.
Dak Prescott lost his brother to suicide 5 years ago
On Apr. 23, 2020, Dak Prescott's brother - Jace - died by suicide at 31. In a Sept. 2020 interview with Graham Bensinger, the Cowboys QB discussed the painful experience.
“Honestly, a couple of days before my brother passed, I started experiencing depression,” Prescott shared. “I didn’t know what I was going through, to say the least, and hadn’t been sleeping at all."
"But for one night, I sleep the best I’ve slept, missing ten-plus calls from (my brother) and giving my dad enough time to come in my bedroom and tell me what happened. So I woke up after the best night of sleep I’ve had in 2020 from the worst news, some of the worst news I’ll ever get.”
Since then, Prescott has chosen to speak openly about mental health. He believes men and athletes must be honest about their feelings.
Jace Prescott was a strong figure in the NFL star's life. This happened especially after their mother - Peggy - passed away from cancer in 2013. Jace had taken care of her during her illness.
