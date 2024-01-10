Micah Parsons has weighed in on how he thinks the actions in the Chiefs-Dolphins will unfold when they face off in the AFC Wildcard round. Kansas City are the favorites to win being the AFC West champions and are playing at home being the third seed in the conference.

Miami are on the road in what is expected to be frigid temperatures. Coming from Florida, that may affect their performance. Though that might be the least of their worries as they are struggling with injuries. Bradley Chubb, Xavien Howard, Jaelen Philips are all carrying knocks going into this weekend's match, on offense, Jaylen Waddle is still recovering and Tyreek Hill's ankle injury might mean a slight lack in explosiveness.

Despite such concerns, Micah Parsons believes that the Dolphins will win against the Chiefs on the road. Despite the difference in their seedings, both were 11-6 in the regular season. Furthermore, the Dallas defender contends that Kansas City will be their own worst enemy.

The Chiefs have had the most drops this season by their receivers and are prone to turning the ball over. Patrick Mahomes has 14 interceptions this season, which is the fourth-highest in the league. Micah Parsons thinks that due to the high rate of turnovers, they will keep giving Miami a chance to win the game. The Cowboys star remarked,

"Losing Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, these injuries are just killing the Dolphins. I'm gonna continue to go with the Dolphins because the Chiefs struggle offensively. I'm afraid those turnovers, them drops will cost them this game."

One of Chiefs or Dolphins will be eliminated; but so could Micah Parsons

At the end of the game between the Chiefs and the Dolphins, at least one great team will be eliminated from the playoffs. We just have to wait to see if Micah Parsons' predictions will hold.

The Dallas Cowboys themselves might be prone to an upset. They are the favorites against the Green Bay Packers at home in the NFC Wildcard round. They have not lost in their own stadium the whole season. But if they have a weakness, it is their run defense, where they have allowed 112.4 yards per game on average.

While the focus has been on Jordan Love's improved performances, it is Aaron Jones that could exploit that weakness and put them on the back foot. The Chicago Bears were the top-ranked run defense in the league with just 86.4 yards allowed per game and he torched them.

Micah Parsons will do well to worry more about stopping such threats going into this week.