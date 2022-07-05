"He carried a dysfunctional side show last year to the playoffs" - Colin Cowherd hits back at Brett Favre's recent statement involving Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers

Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers are two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. An NFL legend recently inadvertedly threw some shade at Derek Carr when discussing his new Las Vegas Raiders teammate Davante Adams. In an interview, Brett Favre suggested that since his trade to the Raiders, Adams would be less productive in 2022.

On the Fox Sports 1 show The Herd, Colin Cowherd discussed comments made by the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback. Cowherd thinks the receiver could well have the same production this year as he had with the Green Bay Packers and Rodgers.

Cowherd feels that the Raiders quarterback is in the NFL's top 10 and led a dysfunctional sideshow to the playoffs last season. Here's what he said:

"Derek Carr is a top 10 QB. He carried a dysfunctional side show last year to the playoffs."

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Favre said:

"It’s just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but, he’s not in Aaron’s league yet. May never be, and that’s no disrespect.”

Adams played the first eight seasons of his career in Green Bay with Rodgers and has three seasons with over 1,300 receiving yards. He has five seasons with at least 10 touchdown receptions. He’s also made the Pro Bowl for five consecutive years and has been a first-team All-Pro in the last two campaigns.

What’s more, he’s had at least 100+ targets a season since the 2016 campaign and three seasons of 100+ receptions. Since the 2016 season, he has the most receptions in the NFL with 581 and in touchdowns catches with 69.

He was traded this offseason to the Raiders and later given a five-year, $140 million contract with $65,670,000 million guaranteed by the team.

Derek Carr's NFL career and relationship with Davante Adams

Kansas City Chiefs v Oakland Raiders

The quarterback was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Fresno State. He was a college teammate of Adams at Fresno. The quarterback has four straight seasons of over 4,000+ passing yards and is a three-time Pro Bowler.

Since the 2018 season, he has the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL with 17,010 yards. This is 152 yards more than Aaron Rodgers (16,858 yards).

Without question, the Las Vegas quarterback is one of the top-10 quarterbacks in the league and the addition of Adams could surely elevate him. The duo had great chemistry in college and their relationship was a huge factor in the receiver's arrival in Las Vegas.

We’ll see how they get on in the upcoming 2022 season.

