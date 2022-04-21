"I believe they'd bail if they could" - Colin Cowherd reckons Packers and Cardinals would move on from Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray if possible

According to Colin Cowherd, quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals would not be on their respective teams if possible.

On the Fox Sports 1 show The Herd, Cowherd asserted that Green Bay and Arizona would move from their franchise signal-callers if they could:

"God, is it worth it? And the answer currently with both is yeah, right now it is. But I believe Green Bay and Arizona would bail on both if they could. They can't, so they won't. And remember what Chris Mortensen said in February. His tweet was there's an odd vibe between the Cardinals and Murray...it's alarming. Murray is described as self-centered, immature, a finger pointer. Murray's frustrated with the franchise and embarrassed by the playoff loss to the Rams because he thinks he's being framed as the scapegoat.”

He concluded his point by saying that the personalities of both quarterbacks are the reason why fans are left disappointed at the end of every season:

“Do you think you get that honestly from Russell Wilson or [Joe] Burrow? [Patrick] Mahomes? Josh Allen? Lamar Jackson? I just don't think you get that. I think Kyler [Murray] and Aaron [Rodgers] because of the makeup of their personalities, there's a reason why we're disappointed at the end of seasons more than other great quarterbacks. Because this is hard."

The Packers re-signed their four-time AP NFL MVP to a three-year, $150,815,000 contract. It includes a $40.8 million-dollar signing bonus, $150,815,000 guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $50,271,667.

Murray has one year remaining on his rookie deal, and Arizona has a fifth-year option on him for the 2023 season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet As the #AZCardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts, sources say. This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks. As the #AZCardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts, sources say. This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.

Murray will get a base salary of $965,000 and a roster bonus of $4,524,360 while having a cap hit of $11,386,841 and a dead cap value of $11,186,842. He’s looking for a new deal this offseason.

Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray in the 2021-22 season

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in the regular season in Green Bay. The Packers made it to the playoffs, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round at Lambeau Field.

Murray had 3,787 yards passing, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions for the Cardinals. Arizona lost in the Wild Card Round to the Los Angeles Rams.

We’ll see how both Rodgers and Murray fare when the 2022-23 season gets into gear.

Edited by Piyush Bisht