"Aaron Rodgers would be better as a singer" - Colin Cowherd believes Packers QB cannot function in a team

Aaron Rodgers would be better as a singer than a quarterback, according to Colin Cowherd. On his eponymous podcast on The Volume, Cowherd stated that the Green Bay Packers quarterback would be better suited as a singer, preferably a solo artist:

"Aaron Rodgers would be better as a singer, not even in a band just as a solo artist. Grab a guitar, do your own stuff. He doesn't play well with others... That's actually perfect for his skill set and his personality."

Cowherd might be onto something because the four-time NFL MVP was caught on film singing Darius Rucker's hit country song Wagon Wheel in 2021. The Packers quarterback was singing the song while on vacation in Hawaii back in May last year with actress Shailene Woodley, actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh.

On one night of their vacation, all four went out to dinner and took over the place. They sang, danced, took song requests and had a great time. The four-time All-Pro hopped on the guitar and was videoed playing “Wagon Wheel.” Teller was the quarterback's hype man, while Shailene and Keleigh sang along.

The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback was also filmed singing the Taylor Swift song The 1 with Keleigh while on vacation.

Rodgers Entering the 2022 NFL Season

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Rodgers was the first-round pick by the Packers in the 2005 NFL Draft. He will be entering his 18th season with the organization in 2022 and his 15th as the starter under center. He’s second in franchise history in passing yards to Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre (55,360) and first all-time in passing touchdowns (449).

Rodgers is also looking to lead the Packers back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2010 where they won Super Bowl 45 over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, the Packers lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round of the playoffs. The MVP threw for 4,415 yards, 37 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Green Bay are looking to go all the way this year and the quarterback will have to be at his best. As for the music career, the 38-year-old might have to hold off until he retires from the NFL.

