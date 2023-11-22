Following Aaron Rodgers' trade to the New York Jets, the franchise was immediately considered to be a strong contender for the Super Bowl. Before the arrival of the four-time NFL MVP, they had already hired Nathaniel Hackett as the new offensive coordinator. Later, the Jets also signed players such as Allen Lazard, Randal Cobb, and Tim Boyle, who are close to Rodgers.

Lazard and Cobb have failed to make any significant impact for the team while Boyle, who hasn't had a great career so far, will be starting for the team in Week 12. There are many concerns about the new quarterback, Craig Carton thinks that the Jets' season is already over.

He is also putting all the blame on Aaron Rodgers for acting like the general manager of the franchise. Here's what Carton said:

"According to Aaron Rodgers, the season is definitely not over for the Jets. Allow me to just say this as the diehard Jet fan, a guy that put all his eggs in your basket buddy boy, Tim Boyle is our starting quarterback against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, not even Zach Wilson…"

"I don't want the season to be over, I'm glad I had a meaningful game going in to Thanksgiving week, but it's a wrap kid and you're responsible for this crap because you are the de facto General Manager, you brought in all these guys that can’t play."

Although the Jets have benched Zach Wilson, not many fans have optimism about Tim Boyle. That is due to his poor performance in both college and pros. Boyle played 19 games in college for Connecticut and threw for 1237 yards, one touchdown, and 13 interceptions.

In the NFL, he has played 26 games in which he has thrown for 607 yards, three touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a passer rating of 50.9. These stats are understandably concerning for Jets fans, and it will be interesting to see how he performs against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12.

Aaron Rodgers injury update

As per various reports, Aaron Rodgers hopes to resume practicing sometime in early December. If the Jets are still in the hunt for the postseason, the quarterback could make his return in Week 16 or later.

Apart from facing the Dolphins twice before Week 16, the Jets also have the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans on their schedule. If Tim Boyle continues his career trend, the Jets could lose all of these games.

The New York Jets QB depth chart until Rodgers returns:

Tim Boyle Trevor Siemian Zach Wilson

