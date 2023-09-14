Chris Jones is back. After holding out of training camp, the preseason, and Week 1 vs. the Detroit Lions, the Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman ended his holdout this week.

On Monday, September 11, Jones and the Chiefs agreed on a new revised deal for the 2023 season. He will still be set to become a free agent next off-season.

The new deal is worth $25,166,667, but Jones lost $2,698,753 in offseason fines and forfeitures, so his contract is really worth $22,467,914.

Craig Carton, host of "The Carton Show," spoke about Jones' holdout and labeled him an "idiot." He also thinks Jones cost the Chiefs their opening game vs. the Lions by holding out:

"I think Chris Jones is a great football player, but he is an idiot. To say that 'I don't want to be a distraction.' You showed up for the home opener, and you weren't in football gear. You're in street clothes. Like you were a big distraction.

"You obviously cost them a game in part to the Detroit Lions. And you wound up not getting a nickel more than you would have made if you just showed up. All they did was give you a raise to cover the three and a half million dollars with a fine."

Chris Jones will make his 2023 season debut this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Chris Jones during AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Jones will be making his season debut this Sunday vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. He and tight end Travis Kelce are both expected to play after both missed the season opener.

Following ending his holdout, Jones said on Wednesday that he's excited to be back with the team. He told reporters:

"I'm super pleased with how it turned out. I'm back in the building. I'm excited to be back, thankful for the organization. They [were] able to boost my salary up to make up for the fines and everything. I'm super grateful for that."

Jones recorded 15.5 sacks last season and a career-high 44 tackles last season. In the last five years, the Chiefs' defense has had the highest rate of pressure rate with Jones on the field.

Without him, they rank 28th in that category. It's a huge boost having Jones back for Sunday's game vs. the Jaguars.