"They despise Jimmy Haslam": Craig Carton blasts Browns billionaire owner for reportedly refusing to meet with Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett has a long six-month wait before he lines up for another meaningful play. However, that doesn't mean he isn't making moves. In February, Garrett formally asked to be traded to another team.

Ad

Reports are coming to light claiming that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam refused to meet with his biggest star. According to NFL Network via ESPN, Garrett met with Browns general manager Andrew Berry instead. On Friday's edition of "Breakfast Ball," NFL analyst Craig Carton called out the owner over the decision not to meet with the pass rusher.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They despise Jimmy Haslam," Carton said. "He has not been a good owner. He does not represent the good people of Cleveland. And this is bat poop crazy when your best player, or really, frankly, any player, requests an opportunity to speak with you. Now we don't know what that was going to be.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"When you tell your best player, 'I won't even grant you a meeting?' Myles Garrett will never play another down of football for the Cleveland Browns and I don't blame him."

Garrett logged back-to-back 14-sack seasons for Cleveland in 2023 and 2024. He turns 30 on Dec. 29.

The best seasons of his career came in 2021 and 2022 when he recorded back-to-back 16-sack seasons. However, the production couldn't overcome the issues with Deshaun Watson and the team failed to win the division in each of those seasons, finishing with a winning record just once.

Ad

What Myles Garrett wants for his next team

Myles Garrett at Super Bowl LIX-City Scenes - Source: Imagn

Players can request trades for several reasons. Sometimes, they want to join a team that will pay more. Other times, they prefer to play for a different coach. In Myles Garrett's case, he wants to join a Super Bowl contender.

Ad

According to USA Today's Jack McKessy on Monday, Garrett's trade request included a desire to play for a team that could win a Super Bowl.

"The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl," Garrett said in a statement in February.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles make sense as teams that have been to multiple Super Bowls in the 2020s.

The Detroit Lions and the LA Rams also make sense as organizations that might be only one offseason away from a deep run. However, Jimmy Haslam, Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns will decide where and if he goes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.